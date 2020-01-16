Badgers' Micah Potter good with coach Greg Gard's lineup decisions in Maryland game

EAST LANSING, Mich. — As Micah Potter was going through the saga of trying to change the NCAA’s mind on his eligibility status earlier this season, one of the things that most impressed coaches and administrators was how he handled multiple rejections with maturity and grace.

So it likely came as no surprise to anyone associated with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program how Potter reacted while sitting on the bench for a long stretch during the second half of the Badgers’ 56-54 home win over No. 17 Maryland on Tuesday night.

Afterward, there was an uproar from some fans that Potter, who scored 14 points in only 13 minutes, should have played more. Yet, as Potter was in the midst of sitting out the final 10:33 of the game, he was leading the cheers from the bench and being supportive of the lineup decisions made by UW coach Greg Gard.

“I told the coaches, ‘Listen, that group’s getting stops, keep them in the game,’ ” Potter said as the Badgers (11-6, 4-2 Big Ten) prepared for another difficult test, this one on Friday night at No. 15 Michigan State (13-4, 5-1). “I was hot, Nate (Reuvers) was also playing well. But really, the big thing we need to do is just get stops and that group’s got a couple stops in a row and I was like, ‘They need to stay in the game.’ ”