Badgers men's basketball will play Loyola-Chicago Tuesday, replacing canceled Northern Iowa matchup

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball schedule.

The No. 13 Badgers (4-1) will now host Loyola-Chicago (3-0) on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center, replacing a game against Northern Iowa that had to be canceled. Tipoff for the game between UW and the Ramblers, which will be televised on Big Ten Network, is scheduled for 7 p.m.

UW also is actively seeking a game — which would be its seventh and final non-conference matchup — for later in the week.

Loyola has won at least 20 games in each of the past three seasons and made a surprising run to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed in 2017-18.

The Badgers were scheduled to play Northern Iowa on Wednesday at the Kohl Center, but the Panthers announced Sunday they were pausing all team activities.

Northern Iowa (1-4) is off to a rough start to its season. Star player AJ Green, a junior shooting guard who was the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year last season, will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury. He averaged 22.6 points through Northern Iowa’s first three games.