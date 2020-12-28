 Skip to main content
Badgers men's basketball up to No. 6 in AP poll
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Badgers men's basketball up to No. 6 in AP poll

Davison poll

UW senior guard Brad Davison looks to pass between Nebraska's Dalano Banton and forward Lat Mayen during the Badgers' 67-53 win over the Cornhuskers last week at the Kohl Center.

 Amber Arnold | Wisconsin State Journal

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team began a busy week by climbing three spots to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers opened Big Ten play by winning two games last week — 67-53 at home over Nebraska and 85-76 at then-No. 12 Michigan State — to improve to 8-1 overall.

UW will take a five-game winning streak into a game against Maryland (5-3, 0-2) on Monday night at the Kohl Center. It’s the first of three games this week that includes a visit from No. 21 Minnesota on Thursday and a trip to Penn State on Sunday.

The Badgers are one of nine Big Ten teams in this week’s poll. The others are No. 10 Iowa, No. 14 Rutgers, No. 15 Illinois, No. 16 Michigan, No. 17 Michigan State, No. 19 Northwestern, No. 21 Minnesota and No. 25 Ohio State.

