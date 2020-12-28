Badgers men's basketball up to No. 6 in AP poll

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team began a busy week by climbing three spots to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Badgers opened Big Ten play by winning two games last week — 67-53 at home over Nebraska and 85-76 at then-No. 12 Michigan State — to improve to 8-1 overall.
UW will take a five-game winning streak into a game against Maryland (5-3, 0-2) on Monday night at the Kohl Center. It’s the first of three games this week that includes a visit from No. 21 Minnesota on Thursday and a trip to Penn State on Sunday.
The Badgers are one of nine Big Ten teams in this week’s poll. The others are No. 10 Iowa, No. 14 Rutgers, No. 15 Illinois, No. 16 Michigan, No. 17 Michigan State, No. 19 Northwestern, No. 21 Minnesota and No. 25 Ohio State.
NO. 6 UW VS. MARYLAND
When: 6 p.m. Monday
Where: Kohl Center
TV: FS1, with Kevin Kugler and Stephen Bardo
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas
BADGERS (8-1, 2-0)
Coach: Greg Gard, 109-58 in his fifth season at UW.
Player to watch: Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice (above) went 4 of 7 from 3-point range during a 29-point performance in an 85-76 win at No. 12 Michigan State on Friday. His next made 3-pointer will make Trice the seventh UW player to reach 200 for his career.
PROBABLE UW STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|35
|Nate Reuvers (above)
|6-11
|Sr.
|10.6
|2
|Aleem Ford
|6-8
|Sr.
|9.6
|11
|Micah Potter
|6-10
|Sr.
|13.1
|0
|D'Mitrik Trice
|6-0
|Sr.
|13.0
|34
|Brad Davison
|6-4
|Sr.
|11.2
KEY BADGERS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|1
|Jonathan Davis (above)
|6-5
|Fr.
|7.8
|5
|Tyler Wahl
|6-9
|So.
|4.7
|12
|Trevor Anderson
|6-3
|Sr.
|4.1
YOU SHOULD KNOW
UW is 5-4 vs. Maryland since the Terrapins entered the Big Ten in 2014-15. Brad Davison (above) made a 3-pointer with 9.1 seconds left — following a hustle play that led to a turnover on the other end of the court — in the Badgers’ 56-54 win over Maryland at the Kohl Center last season. … Davison has only four turnovers in 243 minutes played this season and is shooting 43.6% from 3-point range and 88.2% from the foul line.
TERRAPINS (5-3, 0-2)
Coach: Mark Turgeon, 209-102 in his 10th season at Maryland.
Player to watch: Sophomore forward Donta Scott (above) is shooting 66% from the field, including 57.1% from 3-point range (12 of 21), and leads the Terrapins with 7.1 rebounds per game. He had 15 points and eight rebounds in Maryland’s 73-70 loss at Purdue on Friday.
PROBABLE MARYLAND STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|24
|Donta Scott
|6-7
|So.
|12.7
|2
|Aaron Wiggins (above)
|6-6
|Jr.
|10.0
|25
|Jairus Hamilton
|6-8
|Jr.
|8.3
|5
|Eric Ayala
|6-5
|Jr.
|14.6
|13
|Hakim Hart
|6-6
|So.
|10.6
KEY TERRAPINS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|11
|Darryl Morsell (above)
|6-5
|Sr.
|7.9
|15
|Chol Marial
|7-2
|So.
|2.1
|23
|Aquan Smart
|6-3
|Fr.
|2.7
|30
|Galin Smith
|6-9
|Sr.
|6.4
|12
|Reese Mona
|6-2
|Sr.
|0.8
YOU SHOULD KNOW
This is the Terrapins’ first 0-2 start in conference play under Mark Turgeon. … Maryland is No. 16 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom, but only No. 84 in adjusted defensive efficiency. … The Terrapins went 10 of 21 from the free throw line in the loss at Purdue. … Eric Ayala (above) is 30 of 33 (91%) from the line. He has only six turnovers in 212 minutes this season.