Badgers men's basketball to host Providence in Gavitt Games next season
Badgers men's basketball to host Providence in Gavitt Games next season

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team will host Providence College as part of the 2021 Gavitt Games, the Big Ten and Big East conferences announced Thursday.

The Badgers and Friars are scheduled to meet Monday, Nov. 15 at the Kohl Center. It's part of an annual series between the conferences that began in 2015 is scheduled to continue until 2022. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Providence finished sixth in the Big East with a 13-13 record, including 9-10 in conference play last season; it last made the NCAA tournament in 2017. UW also finished sixth in its conference, going 18-13 overall and 10-10 in the Big Ten. The Badgers were ranked No. 15 by KenPom.com, while the Friars stood at No. 80.

The rest of the matchups are as follows:

Illinois at Marquette, Nov. 15

Seton Hall at Michigan, Nov. 16 

Creighton at Nebraska, Nov. 16

St. John’s at Indiana, Nov. 17

Michigan State at Butler, Nov. 17

Ohio State at Xavier, Nov. 18

Rutgers at DePaul, Nov. 18

