Badgers men's basketball team will get shot at No. 23 Louisville, rescheduled for Saturday

Louisville is back on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball schedule.

At least for now.

The No. 12 Badgers (4-1) are set to play the No. 23 Cardinals (4-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Kohl Center. The game, which is part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, originally was scheduled for last Wednesday but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Louisville program.

UW and Louisville only have met once, a 70-53 victory for the Cardinals in a holiday tournament they were hosting Dec. 28, 1978.

The Badgers host Loyola Chicago on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. UW’s game against Louisville would complete its seven-game nonconference schedule.

As of now, UW is scheduled to open Big Ten play Dec. 21 against visiting Nebraska, but Gard said the game could be moved to Dec. 22.

Gard said he went to bed last Saturday night thinking UW was going to play No. 7 Villanova this weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Wildcats are supposed to play No. 17 Virginia at that venue, and the Badgers were going to replace the Cavaliers, who are having COVID-19 issues as well.