Badgers men's basketball team 'still trying to work the kinks out' on offense

It’s not just Davison, though.

Reuvers has struggled just as much, going 16 of 45 over the past five games. UW has tried to get its big man going early in games but has been unable to do so.

Two of UW’s first three possessions at Michigan ended with Reuvers getting his shot blocked. That’s become a recurring theme for the Badgers of late, with opponents combining for 22 blocked shots over the past three games.

Michigan had nine, Indiana eight and Minnesota six. Reuvers has had six shots blocked in that span.

“We have some lapses in our offense and we need to figure those out sooner rather than later,” Trice said, “and figure out where we need to put guys, where we need to be getting the guys the ball and where we can be at our best on the offensive end and continue to exploit that.”

UW’s worst stretch at Michigan came during a 43-6 run by the Wolverines that extended over both halves. The only scoring for the Badgers during that drought came on a three-point play by Ford that ended a run of 10 consecutive empty possessions and a 3-pointer by Trice that ended a stretch of 12 consecutive empty possessions.

By the end of it, UW had made two baskets over a stretch of 27 possessions and 16-plus minutes.