 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers men's basketball team 'still trying to work the kinks out' on offense
0 comments
topical alert top story
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

Badgers men's basketball team 'still trying to work the kinks out' on offense

{{featured_button_text}}
davis photo

Michigan forward Franz Wagner and his teammates made sure freshman guard Jonathan Davis and the No. 9 Badgers had nowhere to go in a 77-54 loss to the No. 7 Wolverines on Tuesday night. UW shot 30.8% (20 of 65) from the field.

 CARLOS OSORIO, ASSOCIATED PRESS

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Greg Gard looked at the box score Tuesday night and, with only a couple exceptions, saw too many 0-fors, 1-fors and 2-fors in the shooting column.

It all added up to misery for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team in a 77-54 loss at No. 7 Michigan. The Badgers (10-3, 4-2 Big Ten) have had a couple days to reflect — and stew — after the second-most lopsided defeat of the Gard era and will try to bounce back Friday night when they face Rutgers (7-4, 3-4) at the Rutgers Athletic Complex.

It’s been a unique road trip for UW, which went straight from Michigan to New Jersey, and perhaps the time away will do the Badgers some good. Or maybe the Scarlet Knights, who are riding a three-game losing streak, will kick Gard’s team while it’s down.

What went wrong at Michigan? Well, a lot.

“We just weren’t ourselves,” UW senior center Micah Potter said. “It’s something that Coach talked about. Everything that kind of went wrong, it’s just not Wisconsin basketball. It’s not who we are.”

The Badgers were by no means good on defense, but the bigger issues were on the other end of the court.

Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice continued his steady play and finished with a game-high 20 points, while Potter added 12. But UW got a combined 32 points on 8-for-41 shooting from the rest of the team.

Among the aforementioned 0-fors, 1-fors and 2-fors: senior center Nate Reuvers (2-for-9), senior forward Aleem Ford (2-for-8), senior guard Brad Davison (1-for-8) and freshman guard Jonathan Davis (0-for-6).

Starting with a 29-point performance in a win at Michigan State on Dec. 25, Trice has averaged 21.8 points over a five-game stretch. He’s 35 of 67 from the field, including 15 of 30 from 3-point range, and has accounted for 30.8% of UW’s points during that stretch.

As good as Trice has been, he needs help.

“I just think on offense as a whole we haven’t been great for the last few games,” Davison said. “I don’t think we’ve really had a game in Big Ten play where we’ve really put all the pieces together. We’re still trying to figure that out, still trying to work the kinks out.”

Davison would be the first to admit he’s part of the problem. He’s 12 of 41 from the field over the past five games and has found little success inside the 3-point arc.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For the season, Davison is shooting 41.2% on 3-pointers and 31.1% on 2-pointers. He’s taking the ball to the rim enough but is having trouble finishing once he gets there.

“I’ve just got to put the ball in the hoop,” Davison said. “I know I can get there. I’ve got to be under control. I’ve got to look for contact less and focus on making the (shot). There’s a lot of different things that go into it but just continuing to trust it, get there and create for myself and create for my teammates.”

It’s not just Davison, though.

Reuvers has struggled just as much, going 16 of 45 over the past five games. UW has tried to get its big man going early in games but has been unable to do so.

Two of UW’s first three possessions at Michigan ended with Reuvers getting his shot blocked. That’s become a recurring theme for the Badgers of late, with opponents combining for 22 blocked shots over the past three games.

Michigan had nine, Indiana eight and Minnesota six. Reuvers has had six shots blocked in that span.

“We have some lapses in our offense and we need to figure those out sooner rather than later,” Trice said, “and figure out where we need to put guys, where we need to be getting the guys the ball and where we can be at our best on the offensive end and continue to exploit that.”

UW’s worst stretch at Michigan came during a 43-6 run by the Wolverines that extended over both halves. The only scoring for the Badgers during that drought came on a three-point play by Ford that ended a run of 10 consecutive empty possessions and a 3-pointer by Trice that ended a stretch of 12 consecutive empty possessions.

By the end of it, UW had made two baskets over a stretch of 27 possessions and 16-plus minutes.

The Badgers had plenty of open looks that they just didn’t knock down. But there were also some head-scratching plays, including blown opportunities on 2-on-1 fast breaks and turnovers 20-plus feet from the basket that led to easy scores on the other end for the Wolverines.

The possession that probably best summed up how discombobulated UW was its final one of the first half: Davison drove to the rim but came up short, and the ball got knocked out of bounds. UW retained possession with 17.3 seconds left but never got a shot off, with Trice driving into the lane before passing to Ford, who was swarmed by Michigan defenders.

“They took us out of our rhythm, out of our offense, what we wanted to do and that’s something that we can’t let happen,” Potter said. “We’ve got to be able to enforce our own will on other teams, we can’t let them enforce their will on us.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics