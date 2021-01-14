Badgers men's basketball team 'still trying to work the kinks out' on offense

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Greg Gard looked at the box score Tuesday night and, with only a couple exceptions, saw too many 0-fors, 1-fors and 2-fors in the shooting column.
It all added up to misery for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team in a 77-54 loss at No. 7 Michigan. The Badgers (10-3, 4-2 Big Ten) have had a couple days to reflect — and stew — after the second-most lopsided defeat of the Gard era and will try to bounce back Friday night when they face Rutgers (7-4, 3-4) at the Rutgers Athletic Complex.
It’s been a unique road trip for UW, which went straight from Michigan to New Jersey, and perhaps the time away will do the Badgers some good. Or maybe the Scarlet Knights, who are riding a three-game losing streak, will kick Gard’s team while it’s down.
What went wrong at Michigan? Well, a lot.
“We just weren’t ourselves,” UW senior center Micah Potter said. “It’s something that Coach talked about. Everything that kind of went wrong, it’s just not Wisconsin basketball. It’s not who we are.”
The Badgers were by no means good on defense, but the bigger issues were on the other end of the court.
Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice continued his steady play and finished with a game-high 20 points, while Potter added 12. But UW got a combined 32 points on 8-for-41 shooting from the rest of the team.
Among the aforementioned 0-fors, 1-fors and 2-fors: senior center Nate Reuvers (2-for-9), senior forward Aleem Ford (2-for-8), senior guard Brad Davison (1-for-8) and freshman guard Jonathan Davis (0-for-6).
Starting with a 29-point performance in a win at Michigan State on Dec. 25, Trice has averaged 21.8 points over a five-game stretch. He’s 35 of 67 from the field, including 15 of 30 from 3-point range, and has accounted for 30.8% of UW’s points during that stretch.
As good as Trice has been, he needs help.
“I just think on offense as a whole we haven’t been great for the last few games,” Davison said. “I don’t think we’ve really had a game in Big Ten play where we’ve really put all the pieces together. We’re still trying to figure that out, still trying to work the kinks out.”
Davison would be the first to admit he’s part of the problem. He’s 12 of 41 from the field over the past five games and has found little success inside the 3-point arc.
For the season, Davison is shooting 41.2% on 3-pointers and 31.1% on 2-pointers. He’s taking the ball to the rim enough but is having trouble finishing once he gets there.
“I’ve just got to put the ball in the hoop,” Davison said. “I know I can get there. I’ve got to be under control. I’ve got to look for contact less and focus on making the (shot). There’s a lot of different things that go into it but just continuing to trust it, get there and create for myself and create for my teammates.”
It’s not just Davison, though.
Reuvers has struggled just as much, going 16 of 45 over the past five games. UW has tried to get its big man going early in games but has been unable to do so.
Two of UW’s first three possessions at Michigan ended with Reuvers getting his shot blocked. That’s become a recurring theme for the Badgers of late, with opponents combining for 22 blocked shots over the past three games.
Michigan had nine, Indiana eight and Minnesota six. Reuvers has had six shots blocked in that span.
“We have some lapses in our offense and we need to figure those out sooner rather than later,” Trice said, “and figure out where we need to put guys, where we need to be getting the guys the ball and where we can be at our best on the offensive end and continue to exploit that.”
UW’s worst stretch at Michigan came during a 43-6 run by the Wolverines that extended over both halves. The only scoring for the Badgers during that drought came on a three-point play by Ford that ended a run of 10 consecutive empty possessions and a 3-pointer by Trice that ended a stretch of 12 consecutive empty possessions.
By the end of it, UW had made two baskets over a stretch of 27 possessions and 16-plus minutes.
The Badgers had plenty of open looks that they just didn’t knock down. But there were also some head-scratching plays, including blown opportunities on 2-on-1 fast breaks and turnovers 20-plus feet from the basket that led to easy scores on the other end for the Wolverines.
The possession that probably best summed up how discombobulated UW was its final one of the first half: Davison drove to the rim but came up short, and the ball got knocked out of bounds. UW retained possession with 17.3 seconds left but never got a shot off, with Trice driving into the lane before passing to Ford, who was swarmed by Michigan defenders.
“They took us out of our rhythm, out of our offense, what we wanted to do and that’s something that we can’t let happen,” Potter said. “We’ve got to be able to enforce our own will on other teams, we can’t let them enforce their will on us.”
EASTERN ILLINOIS
Nov. 25 | Kohl Center
COACH’S CORNER
Jay Spoonhour is 110-139 in eight seasons at Eastern Illinois. The Wildcats went 17-15 overall and 9-9 in the Ohio Valley Conference in 2019-20, their second winning season under the son of the late Charlie Spoonhour, who coached at Southwest Missouri State, Saint Louis and UNLV.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior guard Josiah Wallace (above left) averaged a team-high 15.6 points last season for the Panthers. He averaged 19.6 per game in conference play, which ranked fifth in the VC. Wallace, who began his career Olney Central College in Illinois, has scored 20 or more points 20 times during his two seasons at Eastern Illinois.
SCOUTING REPORT
The Panthers return their top seven scorers, including senior guard Mack Smith (13.4) and senior guard George Dixon (11.0). Dixon, who played at Milwaukee Riverside, led the team in rebounding (8.8) a year ago. … Former Madison East product Deang is a senior guard for the Panthers. He was averaging 9.5 points per game in 2019-20 when his season ended due to injury. … UW beat Eastern Illinois 65-52 in its home opener last season behind 14 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks from Nate Reuvers. The Badgers found themselves clinging to a 46-43 lead after Smith hit a 3-pointer with 8 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the game, but they answered with a 15-0 run to put away the game.
ARKANSAS PINE-BLUFF
Nov. 27 | Kohl Center
COACH’S CORNER
George Ivory is 136-248 in 12 seasons at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Golden Lions went 4-26 last season, including 3-15 in the SWAC, and haven’t had a winning campaign since 2012-13. They made an NCAA tournament appearance in 2009-10, Ivory’s second season, and beat Winthrop in a play-in game before falling to eventual national champion Duke.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Markeidric Bell (above), a 6-foot-8 senior forward, led the Golden Lions in scoring last season at 10.8 points per game. He scored 33 points in a win at Mississippi Valley State last season, scoring 26 consecutive points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the second half.
SCOUTING REPORT
The Golden Lions ranked last in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency last season, per KenPom. … Senior forward Terrance Banyard (above), who averaged 7.9 points and 4.4 rebounds last season, played at Milwaukee Destiny High School. … Junior guard Shaun Doss Jr. was a second-team preseason All-SWAC pick last season. He was averaging 12.3 points when he was lost for the season after the third game due to injury. … This is the first meeting between UW and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
UW-GREEN BAY
Dec. 1 | Kohl Center
COACH’S CORNER
Will Ryan, the son of former Badgers coach Bo Ryan, was hired in June to replace Linc Darner. Ryan coached last season at NCAA Division II Wheeling University in West Virginia. Wheeling went 14-13, but it finished in a tie for fifth place in the Mountain East Conference after being picked to finish last. Darner went 92-80 in five seasons, including 17-16 overall and 11-7 in Horizon League play in 2019-20.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Sophomore guard Amari Davis (above) was named the Horizon League Freshman of the Year last season after averaging 15.9 points per game. Davis, who scored 28 points on two occasions, shot 51.4 percent. He finished with 524 points, breaking Tony Bennett’s single-season program record for a freshman.
SCOUTING REPORT
The Phoenix have to replace JayQuan McCloud, who led the team in scoring (17.1), rebounding (5.1) and assists (4.5). … Senior guard PJ Pipes has appeared in 102 games, including 59 starts, heading into his final season. … Green Bay’s freshman class includes former Sun Prairie standout Colin Schaefer and Terrance Thompson of La Crosse Central.
MARQUETTE
Dec. 4 | Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee
COACH’S CORNER
The Golden Eagles are 115-81 in six seasons under Steve Wojciechowski. They went 18-12 last season, losing six of their final seven games to finish 8-10 and tied for sixth in the Big East. Marquette has gone winless in two NCAA tournament trips during the Wojciechowski era.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior guard Koby McEwen (above) averaged 9.5 points per game in his first season at Marquette. McEwen, who began his career at Utah State, scored a season-high 23 points in a win over Purdue and 19 in a loss at UW. He failed to reach double figures in the final five games of the season.
SCOUTING REPORT
Marquette certainly won’t be so top-heavy now that guard Markus Howard, who averaged 27.8 points last season, is gone. Howard accounted for 37.4 percent of the Golden Eagles’ possessions as a senior. … In addition to McEwen, Marquette also returns senior forward Jamal Cain, senior forward Theo John and junior guard Greg Elliott. … The Golden Eagles have a crop of intriguing newcomers. Included in that group is sophomore guard D.J. Carton, who transferred from Ohio State. Carton averaged 10.4 points in 20 games last season before leaving the team. Marquette also added Dawson Garcia, a highly touted 6-11 forward from the Minneapolis area.
RHODE ISLAND
Dec. 9 | Kohl Center
COACH’S CORNER
David Cox is 42-26 in his third season in charge at Rhode Island. The Rams went 21-9 last season, including 13-5 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Cox served as an assistant coach on Dan Hurley’s staff at Rhode Island for four seasons before taking over the program following Hurley’s departure to Connecticut. Rhode Island made it to the NCAA tournament in each of Hurley’s final two seasons with the program.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior guard Fatts Russell (above) was a first-team All-Atlantic 10 selection last season after averaging 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.9 steals per game. He was also named to the league’s All-Defense Team. Russell started 61 games over the past two seasons. He scored at least 20 points in 15 games as a junior, including 32 in a loss to West Virginia.
SCOUTING REPORT
Opponents shot 29.7% from 3-point range against the Rams last season. … The Rams had to replace three players who averaged double figures in points in 2019-20: guard Jeff Dowtin (13.9 ppg) and forward Cyril Langevine (10.1 ppg, 10.3 rpg) exhausted their eligibility, while guard Tyrese Martin (12.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg) transferred to Connecticut after two seasons with the Rams. … Senior guard Jeremy Sheppard sat out last season after transferring from Central Florida. … Twins Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, both sophomore centers, are eligible to play this season after transferring from Maryland.
LOYOLA-CHICAGO
DEC. 15 | KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
Porter Moser went 162-136 in his first nine seasons with the Ramblers. Loyola-Chicago has won 20 games in each of the past three seasons, including a stunning run to the 2018 Final Four as a No. 11 seed. The Ramblers knocked off Miami (Fla.), Tennessee, Nevada and Kansas State during that run before falling to Michigan in a national semifinal. Loyola won the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title that season and the next.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Cameron Krutwig (above), a 6-9 center, led the Ramblers with 15.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season. He started 100 of the 104 games he appeared in during his first three seasons at Loyola and has averaged double figures in points in each campaign. Krutwig scored 10.5 points as a freshman on the Final Four team.
SCOUTING REPORT
Loyola returns its top six scorers from a team that went 21-11 overall and finished second in the MWC with a 13-5 record. Other key returnees besides Krutwig include senior guard Tate Hall (12.7 ppg), senior guard Keith Clemons (10.4), sophomore guard Marquise Kennedy (9.2), senior guard Lucas Williamson (9.0) and senior forward Aher Uguak (5.7) … The Ramblers shot 55.3% on 2-point field goals last season, which ranked ninth nationally.
NORTHERN IOWA (CANCELED)
Dec. 16 (CANCELED) | Kohl Center
COACH’S CORNER
Ben Jacobson is 291-174 in 14 seasons at Northern Iowa. The Panthers are coming off a Missouri Valley Conference title; they went 14-4 in conference play and 25-6 overall but were knocked off by Drake 77-56 in a quarterfinal of the MVC tournament.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
AJ Green (above), a 6-5 junior guard, was the MVC Player of the Year last season after averaging 19.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. The previous season, he set a Northern Iowa freshman record with 509 points. Green, the son of Panthers associate head coach Kyle Green, shot 39.1 percent from 3-point range, averaging nearly three makes per game.
SCOUTING REPORT
Also back for the Panthers are their second- and third-leading scorers: senior guard Trae Berhow (12.5) and junior forward Austin Phyfe (11.2), who led Northern Iowa with 8.2 rebounds per game. … Senior guard Tywhon Pickford and UW senior guard Brad Davison were teammates at Maple Grove High School in Minnesota. … UW is 4-1 all-time vs. Northern Iowa. The programs’ most recent meeting was a 57-52 victory for the Badgers in the opening round of the 2005 NCAA tournament. They met in an exhibition game at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.
LOUISVILLE
Dec. 19 | Kohl Center
ACC/Big Ten Challenge
COACH’S CORNER
Chris Mack is 44-21 in two seasons at Louisville. The Cardinals went 24-7 overall last season and 15-5 in the ACC, tied for second and one game behind champion Florida State. Mack was the coach at Xavier when Bronson Koenig drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer in a 66-63 victory that eliminated the second-seeded Musketeers in the second round of the 2016 NCAA tournament.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Louisville’s leading returning scorer is senior center Malik Williams (above), who averaged 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 2019-20. Williams came on strong in late February, producing a double-double against Syracuse (14 points, 13 rebounds) followed by a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds against North Carolina.
SCOUTING REPORT
The Cardinals must replace their top four scorers from last season. Included in that group is Jordan Nwora, who averaged 18.0 points and 7.7 rebounds before leaving early for the NBA. He was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round. … The Cardinals’ roster includes eight freshmen and six sophomores. The remaining players are all seniors, but two of them are graduate transfers. The Cardinals added some scoring punch in the backcourt with graduate transfers Carlik Jones, who averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists at Radford last season; and Charles Minlend, who averaged 14.4 points at San Francisco. … UW and Louisville have only met once, a 70-53 win for the host Cardinals on Dec 28, 1978.
NEBRASKA
Dec. 22 | Kohl Center
Feb. 11 | Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.
COACH’S CORNER
The Cornhuskers went 7-25 in Fred Hoiberg’s first season in 2019-20, including 2-18 in the Big Ten. After beating Iowa 76-70 on Jan. 7, Nebraska lost its final 17 games of the season. For better or for worse, Hoiberg must replace five of the top six scorers from his first team in Lincoln.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Teddy Allen (above), a 6-6 junior guard, was the leading scorer among NJCAA players last season while playing at Western Nebraska Community College. Allen averaged 31.4 points per game while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range and over 88 percent from the free throw line. Allen began his career at West Virginia, where he averaged 7.0 points off the bench in 2017-18.
SCOUTING REPORT
Sophomore forward Dalano Banton sat out last season after transferring from Western Kentucky. He had eight points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the Hilltoppers’ 83-76 win over visiting UW on Dec. 29, 2018. … Senior point guard Kobe Webster is a graduate transfer from Western Illinois, where he piled up over 1,400 points and nearly 300 assists in 85 career starts. … Junior guard Trey McGowens was granted a waiver from the NCAA and is eligible to play this season after transferring from Pittsburgh, where he averaged 11.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals in 2019-20. Hoiberg landed McGowens’ younger brother Bryce, a shooting guard who’s ranked among the top 35 players in the 2021 recruiting class.
MICHIGAN STATE
Dec. 25 | Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.
COACH’S CORNER
Tom Izzo begins his 26th season at Michigan State, where he’s gone 628-241. The Spartans have won at least a share of three consecutive Big Ten regular-season titles, giving Izzo 10 for his career. Michigan State went 22-9 in 2019-20 after starting the season ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Spartans overcame a February slump — they lost four of their first five games that month — and closed the season with five consecutive wins to share the conference crown with Maryland and UW.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior forward Aaron Henry (above) flirted with pursuing an NBA career before deciding to return to the Spartans. Henry is the team’s leading returning scorer at 10.0 points per game, and he was second in rebounding (4.6). He shot 34.4 percent from 3-point range.
SCOUTING REPORT
Michigan State has two big holes to fill following the departures of point guard Cassius Winston and forward Xavier Tillman. Winston averaged a team-high 18.6 points and 5.9 assists last season, while Tillman averaged 13.7 points and a team-best 10.3 rebounds per game. … Junior Joey Hauser will step in at one forward spot after sitting out last season. The Stevens Point native averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds as a freshman at Marquette in 2018-19. … A foot injury has wiped out most of the past two seasons for senior guard Joshua Langford. He averaged 11.7 points while starting all 35 games in 2017-18. … Rocket Watts started 16 games as a freshman, averaging 9.0 points.
MARYLAND
Dec. 28 | Kohl Center
Jan. 30 | Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.
COACH’S CORNER
Mark Turgeon begins his 10th season at Maryland, where he’s 204-99. The Terrapins went 24-7 in 2019-20 and overcame some late hiccups by beating Michigan on the final day of the regular season to clinch a share of the title with Michigan State and UW.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior forward Aaron Wiggins (above) is the Terrapins’ leading returning scorer at 10.4 points per game. Wiggins shot 41.3 percent from 3-point range, up from 31.7 the previous season. He reached double figures in 18 of 31 games.
SCOUTING REPORT
Turgeon has to find a way to replace his top two players. Anthony Cowan Jr., a four-year starter at point guard, averaged 16.3 points and 4.7 assists as a senior. Forward Jalen Smith was an NBA lottery pick after averaging 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds as a sophomore. … Maryland’s success this season may depend on how much development it gets from its complementary players from the past two seasons. That group includes Wiggins, senior guard Darryl Morsell and junior guard Eric Ayala. Both players averaged 9.5 points last season. Ayala shot only 27.4 percent from beyond the arc after connecting on 40.6 percent of his shots from 3-point range as a freshman. … Junior forward Jairus Hamilton is eligible to play immediately after transferring from Boston College, where he averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 25.7 minutes per game while making 20 starts last season.
MINNESOTA
Dec. 31 | Kohl Center
COACH’S CORNER
Richard Pitino is 127-108 in seven seasons at Minnesota. The Golden Gophers went 15-16 last season, including 8-12 in the Big Ten. After beating UW 70-52 on Feb. 5 to improve to 6-6 in conference play, the Gophers lost six of their next seven games.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior guard Marcus Carr (above) averaged 15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists last season. Carr, who began his career at Pittsburgh, shot 36.1 percent from 3-point range.
SCOUTING REPORT
Star center Daniel Oturu’s departure to the NBA — he was picked in the second round — leaves a big hole on both ends of the court. Oturu averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks last season as a sophomore. … Junior guard Gabe Kalscheur averaged 11.6 points last season. … The Gophers added three transfers who are eligible immediately: Junior center Liam Robbins, who averaged 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks last season at Drake; junior guard Both Gach, who averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists at Drake; and senior forward Brandon Johnson, who averaged 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds at Western Michigan. … The Gophers’ freshman class includes guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., whose father played for Pitino’s father Rick at Kentucky before embarking on an 11-year NBA career. … Minnesota has finished below UW in the Big Ten standings in 22 consecutive seasons.
INDIANA
Jan. 7 | Kohl Center
COACH’S CORNER
Archie Miller is 55-43 in three seasons at Indiana, but he’s just 26-32 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers went 20-12 last season, including 9-11 in conference play. Indiana was 15-4 after a 67-63 win over Michigan State on Jan. 23 before going 4-8 during the stretch run of the regular season.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Trayce Jackson-Davis (above), a 6-9 forward, averaged 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds as a freshman. He shot 56.6 percent from the field but was held to a combined 15 points on 5-of-14 shooting in two losses to UW.
SCOUTING REPORT
The Hoosiers lose guard Devonte Green, who averaged 10.8 points but took 31 percent of the team’s shots. … Wing Justin Smith, who was third on the team in scoring (10.4) and tied for second in rebounding (5.2), transferred to Arkansas. … Freshman point guard Khristian Lander was a top-30 player in the 2020 recruiting class. … Senior guard Aljami Durham started all 32 games last season, averaging 9.8 points per game and shooting 38.3 percent from beyond the arc. … Senior center Joey Brunk averaged 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds last season after transferring from Butler. … UW has beaten Indiana at home 17 consecutive times. The Hoosiers’ only win at the Kohl Center was a 69-59 decision on Jan. 25, 1998, the same month the building opened.
MICHIGAN
Jan. 12 | Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Feb. 14 | Kohl Center
COACH’S CORNER
The Wolverines went 19-12 in Juwan Howard’s first season, including 10-10 in Big Ten action. Michigan overcame a 2-6 start in Big Ten play and was 9-7 after a five-game winning streak. But a home loss to UW started a slide of three losses in four games to close the regular season.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Franz Wagner (above), a 6-9 swingman, averaged 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds as a freshman. The younger brother of former Michigan star Mo Wagner scored in double figures in his final seven games, including a career-high 22 points in a win at Purdue.
SCOUTING REPORT
Michigan has two key pieces to replace: point guard Zavier Simpson, who averaged 12.9 points and 7.9 assists last season; and center Jon Teske, who averaged 11.6 points and 6.7 rebounds as a senior. … Senior forward Isaiah Livers was limited to 21 games last season because of injury but ended up leading Michigan with 12.9 points per game. Livers shot 40.2 percent from 3-point range and 95.7 percent from the free throw line. … Senior guard Eli Brooks averaged 10.6 points and shot 36.4 percent from 3-point range last season. … Michigan added two transfers who should help immediately: point guard Mike Smith, who averaged 22.8 points at Columbia last season; and guard Chaundee Brown Jr., who averaged 12.1 points at Wake Forest. … Howard also brought in a terrific recruiting class that includes 7-1 center Hunter Dickinson, a top-50 player.
RUTGERS
Jan. 15 | Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J.
COACH’S CORNER
Steve Pikiell is in the process of a fantastic rebuilding job at Rutgers. While Pikiell is 64-65 overall in four seasons, he led the Scarlet Knights to their first 20-win season in 16 years in 2019-20. Rutgers went 11-9 and would have played in the NCAA tournament had it not been for the pandemic. Pikiell would have been the Big Ten Coach of the Year had it not been for Greg Gard leading the Badgers on a late run to a share of the conference title.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior forward Ron Harper Jr. (above) averaged 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds last season. Harper scored 29 points in a loss at Iowa and 27 in a win over Illinois.
SCOUTING REPORT
Senior point guard Geo Baker averaged 10.9 points last season. He shot 28.2 percent from 3-point range, a career low. … Junior center Myles Johnson averaged 7.8 points and 7.9 rebounds last season. … Freshman Clifford Omoruyi, a 6-11 center, was a top-60 player in the 2020 recruiting class. Omoruyi was born in Nigeria and moved to New Jersey when he was 14. … Rutgers went 18-1 at home last season. Michigan was the only team to win at the RAC in 2019-20. … The Scarlet Knights ranked No. 6 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom.
NORTHWESTERN
Jan. 20 | Kohl Center
Feb. 21 | Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.
COACH’S CORNER
Chris Collins is 109-119 in seven seasons with the Wildcats. Since he took Northwestern to its first NCAA tournament appearance in 2016-17, the Wildcats have gone 13-48 against Big Ten opponents. They were 3-17 in conference play last season, losing 12 consecutive games at one point before beating Nebraska in a matchup of bottom-dwellers.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior forward Miller Kopp (above) led the Wildcats with 13.2 points per game last season. He shot 39.6 percent from 3-point range and scored at least 20 points six times as a sophomore.
SCOUTING REPORT
Junior guard Anthony Gaines’ 2019-20 season was cut short due to a shoulder injury. He averaged 5.9 points and started all 10 games he played. … Point guard Boo Buie started 11 games as a freshman, averaging 10.3 points. … Forward Robbie Beran started 18 games as a true freshman, averaging 5.3 points and 3.4 rebounds. Beran was recruited by UW. … Center Ryan Young started all 31 games as a redshirt freshman. He averaged 9.0 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds.
OHIO STATE
Jan. 23 | Kohl Center
COACH’S CORNER
Chris Holtmann is 66-34 in three seasons at Ohio State. The Buckeyes went 21-10 overall and 11-9 in the Big Ten last season. They were ranked No. 5 in the nation when the calendar flipped to 2020 but lost five of their first six games of the new year, starting with a 61-57 defeat at home against UW.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior guard Duane Washington Jr. (above) averaged 11.5 points last season in 28 games, including 15 starts. Washington shot 39.3 percent from beyond the arc and 83.3 percent from the free throw line. He played well down the stretch, including a 20-point effort in a win over Michigan.
SCOUTING REPORT
Center Kaleb Wesson, who led the team with 14.0 points and 9.3 rebounds last season, left Ohio State early to pursue a pro career. … Senior forward Seth Towns arrives back in his hometown as a graduate transfer. Towns sat out his final two seasons at Harvard due to injury. He averaged 16.0 points and 5.7 rebounds during the 2017-18 season. … Junior forward Justice Sueing, a transfer, averaged 14.3 points and 6.0 rebounds at Cal two seasons ago. … Point guard Jimmy Sotos, a graduate transfer, averaged 11.5 points at Bucknell last season. … Senior guard Abel Porter, a graduate transfer from Utah State, won’t play this season due to a heart condition.
PENN STATE
Jan. 27 | Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.
Feb. 2 | Kohl Center
COACH’S CORNER
Jim Ferry was named Penn State’s interim coach after Patrick Chambers abruptly resigned in October. Chambers went 148-150 in nine seasons in State College. The Nittany Lions went 21-10 last season, including 11-9 in Big Ten play, and would have played in their first NCAA tournament under Chambers had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic. Ferry is 210-246 in 15 years as a head coach. He led Long Island University to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances before leaving for Duquesne, where he went 60-97 in five seasons.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior guard Myreon Jones (above) averaged 13.3 points last season, more than tripling his production from the previous season. He shot 40.3 percent from 3-point range, making six against Michigan State and five each in games vs. Georgetown and Rutgers. All three of those performances were on the road.
SCOUTING REPORT
Lamar Stevens was a fixture in Penn State’s lineup for four seasons and finished his career with 2,207 points and 875 rebounds. He’ll be difficult to replace, as well center Mike Watkins, who averaged 9.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks as a senior. Without Watkins, the Nittany Lions don’t have much size. Senior forward John Harrar, at 6-9, is Penn State’s tallest player. … Junior guard Myles Dread averaged 8.6 points and connected a team-high 65 times from 3-point range last season.
ILLINOIS
Feb. 6 | State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.
Feb. 27 | Kohl Center
COACH’S CORNER
Brad Underwood is 47-49 in three seasons with the Fighting Illini but is coming off a breakthrough campaign. Illinois went 21-10 overall last season and 13-7 in the Big Ten, one game out of a three-way tie for first place. Underwood’s team was picked to win the Big Ten this season in a preseason poll of beat writers from the conference. The Illini received 16 of 28 first-place votes.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Illinois’ title chances got a big boost when junior guard Ayo Dosunmu (above) decided to return for his third season in Champaign. He led the Fighting Illini with 16.6 points and 3.3 assists last season. Dosunmu reached double figures in his final 15 games, including 27 points in a win at Michigan and 24 in a victory at Penn State.
SCOUTING REPORT
Sophomore Kofi Cockburn, a 7-foot- center, was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season after averaging 13.3 points and a team-high 8.8 rebounds. … Junior forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili took a big step back last season. After averaging 12.5 points as a freshman, that number dropped to 6.8 last season. … Illinois shot 30.9 percent from 3-point range last season, which ranked last in the Big Ten, but three additions to the lineup should lead to more efficiency from the perimeter. Adam Miller, a 6-3 guard, is the preseason Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Meanwhile, two transfers who sat out last season should help out with the shooting as well: Austin Hutcherson, a 6-6 junior wing who averaged 20.0 points and shot 39.2 percent during the 2018-19 season at Division III Wesleyan (Conn.) University; and junior wing Jacob Grandison, who averaged 13.9 points and averaged more than two triples per game two seasons ago at Holy Cross. … Illinois also needs a bounce-back senior season from guard Trent Frazier, who shot 30.9 percent from beyond the arc in 2019-20.
IOWA
Feb. 18 | Kohl Center
March 7 | Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
COACH’S CORNER
Fran McCaffery is 194-143 in 10 seasons at Iowa. The Hawkeyes went 20-11 overall and 11-9 in the Big Ten last season. Iowa begins this season ranked No. 5 and one of the favorites in the Big Ten, but it never has finished better than third place in the conference during the McCaffery era.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza (above) returns after averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds as a junior. The 6-11 center scored at least 20 points 25 times, including the final 16 game of the season. His biggest performances: 44 and 33 points in games vs. Michigan; 38 vs. Indiana; and a combined 59 points and 29 rebounds in two games vs. Penn State.
SCOUTING REPORT
Junior wing Joe Wieskamp averaged 14.0 points and 6.1 rebounds last season. … Point guard Jordan Bohannon, the younger brother of former Badgers Jason and Zach Bohannon, is back for his fifth season. Bohannon has battled a hip injury that limited to him to 10 games last season. He already is the program’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers with 284. … Shooting guard CJ Fredrick shot 46.1 percent from beyond the arc in 2019-20 as a redshirt freshman. … Iowa returns most of its rotation from a team that finished No. 5 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom. But if there’s a reason to believe the Hawkeyes are overhyped, it’s this: They’ve finished No. 97, 111, 242 and 143 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency the past four seasons.
PURDUE
March 2 | Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
COACH’S CORNER
Matt Painter is 337-174 in 15 seasons at Purdue. The Boilermakers went 16-15 overall and 9-11 in the Big Ten last season, when they struggled to find consistency on the offensive end of the court.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior forward Trevion Williams (above) led Purdue in scoring (11.5) and rebounding (7.6) last season. He had 36 points and 20 rebounds in a double-overtime loss at Michigan. One thing Williams needs to work on is his free throw shooting: He was only 47.9 percent from the line as a sophomore.
SCOUTING REPORT
Purdue lost two key contributors — swingman Nojel Eastern (Howard) and center Matt Haarms (BYU) — to transfer. … Junior guard Eric Hunter Jr., who averaged 10.6 points last season, will miss the start of the season with a broken tibia. … Junior guard Sasha Stefanovic averaged 9.1 points while shooting 38.3 percent from 3-point range last season. … Purdue’s recruiting class includes Ethan Morton, a guard from Pennsylvania who was recruited by UW. … The Boilers’ roster includes seven freshmen and three sophomores, but no seniors.