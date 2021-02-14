Badgers men's basketball team hopes to flip the script on Wolverines

There was excitement in Dave Flemming’s voice on Jan. 12, and for good reason. The ESPN play-by-play announcer was about to call a game between the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team and host Michigan, both of whom were ranked in the top 10 at the time.

“It should be a really fun game,” Flemming said shortly after the opening tipoff.

Not so much, at least for the Badgers, who trailed by as many as 40 points in the second half of what ended up being a 77-54 defeat at the Crisler Center.

While UW had been wobbly to that point of the season, the belief within the program was it was working out the kinks and that all of its goals — another Big Ten title, a Final Four run — still were within reach.

But a cold, hard reality was delivered that night in Ann Arbor: Michigan is a contender, UW a pretender. Nothing either team has done in the past month would suggest the Wolverines’ lopsided win was in any way a fluke.

Which brings us to the rematch Sunday at the Kohl Center, where the No. 21 Badgers (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten) will host the No. 3 Wolverines (13-1, 8-1) at noon.