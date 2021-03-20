Badgers men's basketball team engages in cram session before Baylor game

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team would have loved four or five days to prepare for what figures to be one of its toughest challenges in a season that has included many of them.
Instead, the Badgers had a day to cram for this big test.
Such is life in the NCAA tournament, where quick turnarounds are the norm. UW didn’t get much time to savor an 85-62 first-round win over North Carolina because it quickly had to turn the page to Baylor, the No. 1 seed in the South region. The Badgers (18-12) and Bears (23-2) meet on Sunday afternoon at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
UW has an impressive track record under Greg Gard in one-day preps against highly regarded NCAA tournament opponents.
The Badgers knocked off Xavier, a No. 2 seed, on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Bronson Koenig in the 2016 event. The following season, UW upset top-seeded Villanova after some late-game heroics by Nigel Hayes.
So what are the keys for coaches in this situation? One is walking the fine line between giving their players enough information on the opponent without overloading them.
Another is trusting what’s taken place over the previous five months, when a foundation was being set in practices and games.
“You rely on your principles and making sure you’re adhering to your rules because in one day you’re not going to recreate something,” Gard said. “You’re relying on habits that you’ve tried to hopefully build throughout the year.”
Gard would be the first to admit that it’s as though UW is at a disadvantage in terms of preparation. Baylor also finds itself in scramble mode while preparing for a unique opponent.
“That’s the beauty of it is you get to do what you do,” said Bears coach Scott Drew, who is 4-3 in one-day preps in the NCAA tournament. “At the same time, because it’s a different style and team than you’re not used to facing, it’s refreshing that they can’t memorize everything in 24 to 48 hours, similar to what you can’t do.”
The Badgers went through the scouting report on the Bears on Saturday followed by a light practice. It’s also up to individual players to do their own homework and that part has been made easier while operating in the COVID-19 bubble surrounding this event.
UW senior forward Aleem Ford planned to spend his Saturday night watching three or four Baylor games.
“We don’t really have much else to do,” he said. “We’re just chilling out in our hotel rooms.”
Here’s a closer look at what the Badgers saw while preparing for a team that won its first 18 games this season and has gone 49-6 since the start of the 2019-20 campaign:
Guard play
UW’s defense will be put to the test for the second time in three days, though in a much different way than it was during Friday's win against North Carolina.
The Badgers will go from playing the top offensive rebounding team in the country to taking on the nation’s best 3-point shooting team. Baylor is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with five players — Davion Mitchell (45.6), Matthew Mayer (42.4), Jared Butler (41.3), MaCio Teague (39.8) and Adam Flagler (39.8) — above or hovering around the 40% mark.
Baylor is third nationally in offensive efficiency, trailing only Gonzaga and Iowa.
“We’re going to have to pack it in on the defensive end and make sure that we play team defense because I know they look to get into some one-on-one play sometimes and try to get into those driving lanes,” Ford said. “So we have to make sure we do a good job of being in the right spots defensively.”
Gard calls the Baylor backcourt “phenomenal.” Butler (first team) and Mitchell (third team) were both honored on the Associated Press All-America teams and, together with Teague, they combine to average 47.4 points and 11.8 assists per game.
“They can all score it from every angle,” Gard said. “They’re all shooting it well from 3. They all handle it well. They’re all interchangeable.
“I think that’s the biggest thing is they take turns. Obviously Mitchell runs most of the show but Butler and Teague step in. Teague’s obviously a phenomenal scorer, Butler does his (part) as well and he’s an exceptional player. I think just having that many guys that are that high-level of players really challenges you.”
Pressure cooker
It’s a much different Baylor defense than the one UW saw in two previous meetings, one of which came in the 2014 Sweet 16 and another early in the 2017-18 season.
Back then, the Bears relied heavily on a zone defense. Now, they apply pressure in a man-to-man scheme that includes versatile defenders such as senior Mark Vital.
“They can switch a lot of things (because) they’re pretty mobile and interchangeable,” Gard said. “I think that’s the one challenge is handling that pressure, being able to counter and run your offense against it and making sure you’re getting the type of shots you want to get.
“I think that’s the one thing that jumps out about them defensively is just they really try to minimize your ability to change sides of the floor. They force you baseline. We don’t see a lot of teams that do that.”
Gard said UW will have to make good decisions. It was solid against North Carolina, committing only seven turnovers in 66 possessions.
Baylor forces a turnover on 24.6% of its defensive possessions, which ranks third nationally and No. 1 among power conference teams.
“The coaches have made that a point to focus on us, to what we can do to limit those turnovers and continue to take care of the ball because that’s what they thrive on,” UW senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice said. “They thrive on those loose-ball turnovers and get out in transition. They get a lot of their points that way.”
One-day preps are nothing new to Trice, who was a freshman back in 2017 when UW followed up a victory over Virginia Tech by knocking off Villanova.
He said the coaching staff will have UW ready for this big test.
“We’re definitely going to be prepared for whatever they bring at us,” Trice said.
UW VS. NO. 3 BAYLOR
What: NCAA tournament second-round game
When: 1:40 p.m. Sunday
Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
TV: CBS, with Kevin Harlan and Dan Bonner
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas
BADGERS (18-12)
Coach: Greg Gard, 119-69 in his fifth season at UW.
Player to watch: Freshman guard Jonathan Davis (above right) had six points, six rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal in his NCAA tournament debut, an 85-62 win over North Carolina on Friday.
PROBABLE UW STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|2
|Aleem Ford
|6-8
|Sr.
|8.7
|5
|Tyler Wahl
|6-9
|So.
|5.2
|35
|Nate Reuvers
|6-11
|Sr.
|8.2
|0
|D'Mitrik Trice (above)
|6-0
|Sr.
|13.9
|34
|Brad Davison
|6-4
|Sr.
|10.1
KEY BADGERS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|11
|Micah Potter (above)
|6-10
|Sr.
|12.6
|1
|Jonathan Davis
|6-5
|Fr.
|6.9
|12
|Trevor Anderson
|6-3
|Sr.
|3.3
|22
|Steven Crowl
|7-0
|Fr.
|0.7
YOU SHOULD KNOW
UW is 1-1 all-time vs. Baylor. The Badgers beat the Bears 69-52 in the 2014 Sweet 16, while Baylor won 70-65 early in the 2017-18 season. … Brad Davison’s 29 points vs. North Carolina tied Frank Kaminsky (Arizona, 2015) for the second most by a UW player in an NCAA tournament game. Michael Finley owns the record with 36 against Missouri in 1994. … Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter combined for seven blocks against North Carolina.
BEARS (23-2)
Coach: Scott Drew, 367-215 in his 18th season at Baylor.
Player to watch: Junior guard Jared Butler (above) is a career 38.1% shooter from 3-point range, including 41.3% this season. He’s had 36 games with at least three made 3-pointers in his career.
PROBABLE BAYLOR STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|11
|Mark Vital
|6-5
|Sr.
|5.7
|0
|Flo Thamba
|6-10
|Jr.
|3.6
|45
|Davion Mitchell (above)
|6-2
|Jr.
|14.0
|0
|Jared Butler
|6-3
|Jr.
|17.0
|31
|MaCio Teague
|6-4
|Sr.
|16.4
KEY BEARS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|10
|Adam Flagler
|6-3
|So.
|8.8
|24
|Matthew Mayer (above)
|6-9
|Jr.
|8.0
|23
|Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|6-8
|So.
|6.5
YOU SHOULD KNOW
MaCio Teague (above) is averaging 20.0 points in eight games since Baylor came off a three-week COVID-19 pause. He scored a team-high 24 points in Baylor’s 79-55 win over Hartford on Friday and made 10 3-pointers in a 35-point performance against Texas Tech on March 7. … Davion Mitchell was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. … Mark Vital, a finalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year last season, leads the Bears with 6.7 rebounds per game.