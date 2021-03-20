 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers men's basketball team engages in cram session before Baylor game
0 comments
topical alert top story
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL | NCAA TOURNAMENT

Badgers men's basketball team engages in cram session before Baylor game

{{featured_button_text}}
Baylor Butler

Baylor's Jared Butler, left, and Hartford's PJ Henry battle for a loose ball Friday during the Bears' 79-55 win at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

 MARK HUMPHREY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team would have loved four or five days to prepare for what figures to be one of its toughest challenges in a season that has included many of them.

Instead, the Badgers had a day to cram for this big test.

Such is life in the NCAA tournament, where quick turnarounds are the norm. UW didn’t get much time to savor an 85-62 first-round win over North Carolina because it quickly had to turn the page to Baylor, the No. 1 seed in the South region. The Badgers (18-12) and Bears (23-2) meet on Sunday afternoon at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

UW has an impressive track record under Greg Gard in one-day preps against highly regarded NCAA tournament opponents.

The Badgers knocked off Xavier, a No. 2 seed, on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Bronson Koenig in the 2016 event. The following season, UW upset top-seeded Villanova after some late-game heroics by Nigel Hayes.

So what are the keys for coaches in this situation? One is walking the fine line between giving their players enough information on the opponent without overloading them.

Another is trusting what’s taken place over the previous five months, when a foundation was being set in practices and games.

“You rely on your principles and making sure you’re adhering to your rules because in one day you’re not going to recreate something,” Gard said. “You’re relying on habits that you’ve tried to hopefully build throughout the year.”

Gard would be the first to admit that it’s as though UW is at a disadvantage in terms of preparation. Baylor also finds itself in scramble mode while preparing for a unique opponent.

“That’s the beauty of it is you get to do what you do,” said Bears coach Scott Drew, who is 4-3 in one-day preps in the NCAA tournament. “At the same time, because it’s a different style and team than you’re not used to facing, it’s refreshing that they can’t memorize everything in 24 to 48 hours, similar to what you can’t do.”

The Badgers went through the scouting report on the Bears on Saturday followed by a light practice. It’s also up to individual players to do their own homework and that part has been made easier while operating in the COVID-19 bubble surrounding this event.

UW senior forward Aleem Ford planned to spend his Saturday night watching three or four Baylor games.

“We don’t really have much else to do,” he said. “We’re just chilling out in our hotel rooms.”

Here’s a closer look at what the Badgers saw while preparing for a team that won its first 18 games this season and has gone 49-6 since the start of the 2019-20 campaign:

Guard play

UW’s defense will be put to the test for the second time in three days, though in a much different way than it was during Friday's win against North Carolina.

The Badgers will go from playing the top offensive rebounding team in the country to taking on the nation’s best 3-point shooting team. Baylor is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with five players — Davion Mitchell (45.6), Matthew Mayer (42.4), Jared Butler (41.3), MaCio Teague (39.8) and Adam Flagler (39.8) — above or hovering around the 40% mark.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Baylor is third nationally in offensive efficiency, trailing only Gonzaga and Iowa.

“We’re going to have to pack it in on the defensive end and make sure that we play team defense because I know they look to get into some one-on-one play sometimes and try to get into those driving lanes,” Ford said. “So we have to make sure we do a good job of being in the right spots defensively.”

Gard calls the Baylor backcourt “phenomenal.” Butler (first team) and Mitchell (third team) were both honored on the Associated Press All-America teams and, together with Teague, they combine to average 47.4 points and 11.8 assists per game.

“They can all score it from every angle,” Gard said. “They’re all shooting it well from 3. They all handle it well. They’re all interchangeable.

“I think that’s the biggest thing is they take turns. Obviously Mitchell runs most of the show but Butler and Teague step in. Teague’s obviously a phenomenal scorer, Butler does his (part) as well and he’s an exceptional player. I think just having that many guys that are that high-level of players really challenges you.”

Pressure cooker

It’s a much different Baylor defense than the one UW saw in two previous meetings, one of which came in the 2014 Sweet 16 and another early in the 2017-18 season.

Back then, the Bears relied heavily on a zone defense. Now, they apply pressure in a man-to-man scheme that includes versatile defenders such as senior Mark Vital.

“They can switch a lot of things (because) they’re pretty mobile and interchangeable,” Gard said. “I think that’s the one challenge is handling that pressure, being able to counter and run your offense against it and making sure you’re getting the type of shots you want to get.

“I think that’s the one thing that jumps out about them defensively is just they really try to minimize your ability to change sides of the floor. They force you baseline. We don’t see a lot of teams that do that.”

Gard said UW will have to make good decisions. It was solid against North Carolina, committing only seven turnovers in 66 possessions.

Baylor forces a turnover on 24.6% of its defensive possessions, which ranks third nationally and No. 1 among power conference teams.

“The coaches have made that a point to focus on us, to what we can do to limit those turnovers and continue to take care of the ball because that’s what they thrive on,” UW senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice said. “They thrive on those loose-ball turnovers and get out in transition. They get a lot of their points that way.”

One-day preps are nothing new to Trice, who was a freshman back in 2017 when UW followed up a victory over Virginia Tech by knocking off Villanova.

He said the coaching staff will have UW ready for this big test.

“We’re definitely going to be prepared for whatever they bring at us,” Trice said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics