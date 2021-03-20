Badgers men's basketball team engages in cram session before Baylor game

Gard would be the first to admit that it’s as though UW is at a disadvantage in terms of preparation. Baylor also finds itself in scramble mode while preparing for a unique opponent.

“That’s the beauty of it is you get to do what you do,” said Bears coach Scott Drew, who is 4-3 in one-day preps in the NCAA tournament. “At the same time, because it’s a different style and team than you’re not used to facing, it’s refreshing that they can’t memorize everything in 24 to 48 hours, similar to what you can’t do.”

The Badgers went through the scouting report on the Bears on Saturday followed by a light practice. It’s also up to individual players to do their own homework and that part has been made easier while operating in the COVID-19 bubble surrounding this event.

UW senior forward Aleem Ford planned to spend his Saturday night watching three or four Baylor games.

“We don’t really have much else to do,” he said. “We’re just chilling out in our hotel rooms.”

Here’s a closer look at what the Badgers saw while preparing for a team that won its first 18 games this season and has gone 49-6 since the start of the 2019-20 campaign:

Guard play