Badgers men's basketball team eager to start postseason with clean slate

That’s a lot for a senior-laden team to digest, but the Badgers would prefer to spit it out and grab a new plate. Hence, the 0-0 theme.

“We know that we’re starting over, we’re starting fresh and I think the guys are super excited to play the game again and be in this position that we didn’t get a chance to (be in) last year,” Trice said. “We’ve mentioned that multiple times that this is what we’ve been working for. We won a regular-season championship last year and we haven’t won one at the Big Ten tournament, so we’re looking forward to that and just continue to go out there and fight.”

There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical that the Badgers suddenly can flip a switch and become the team they thought they’d be. They finished 0-8 against the five teams that finished above them in the Big Ten standings and, in order to win the Big Ten tournament, UW likely would have to beat three of those teams on consecutive days.

Registering one signature win against a Big Ten opponent — say, against Iowa in a quarterfinal on Friday if the Badgers reach that point — would be a start.