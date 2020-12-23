Badgers men's basketball team counts on Trevor Anderson to provide huge spark off the bench

“I think that’s the biggest thing I feel. I just feel a step quicker. I’m still not the quickest guy in the world, but even that extra half-step makes a difference at this level. This year I can look for my shot a little more because I can get to those spots a little quicker. Whereas last year maybe I couldn’t, maybe I didn’t think I could get to those points. It was a mental game.”

Anderson is in a great place physically and mentally. He’s playing his best basketball with the Badgers as he nears the finish line at UW.

Or is it the end of a chapter? Anderson, who earned his undergraduate degree in life science communications last spring and is in the Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis graduate program, could choose to return next season since the NCAA isn’t counting this season against players’ eligibility.

That’s a decision for another day. As he does from the bench at the start of games, Anderson will assess the situation before deciding how best to proceed.

“I’ve thought about it,” Anderson said. “I want to continue to just focus on this season. We’ve got a really good group of guys right now and (we want to) just continue to live in the moment.