Badgers men's basketball team counts on Trevor Anderson to provide huge spark off the bench

Trevor Anderson takes his seat on the bench and starts taking mental notes when the ball is tipped.
The backup point guard for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team knows it’s only a matter of time before he’s asked to check into the game. Anderson spends those first few minutes observing and gathering information that could come in handy when he gets on the floor.
Perhaps he’ll notice the Badgers are in need of energy. That’s one thing UW senior forward Nate Reuvers said Anderson consistently brings to the table in practice and games.
Maybe UW is stagnant on offense as the starters reach the point of the game where they’re a bit fatigued. Senior center Micah Potter believes one of Anderson’s biggest strengths is that he gets the Badgers moving when he’s in the game, whether it’s the way he keeps the ball popping on the perimeter or his cutting and repositioning when the ball isn’t in his hands.
Sometimes it’s simply a matter of Anderson bringing some heat. One of the things that stands out to senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice about Anderson is his competitiveness, and Trice considers Anderson his kindred spirit in that regard.
Imagine how fortunate UW coach Greg Gard must feel to have the luxury of replacing one fifth-year senior point guard — Trice, the starter — with another in Anderson.
“Trevor gives us a boost,” Gard said. “We pick up our RPMs a little bit when he comes in the game. He’s aggressive and he gets us a little bit more aggressive, offensively specifically.”
Anderson, for his part, thinks of his role not in an individual sense but as part of a collaborative effort. The battle cry for a group of reserves that includes Anderson, Tyler Wahl and Jonathan Davis — “Be the best bench we can be,” Anderson said — is simple but has been an effective approach.
UW’s depth will be put to the test Friday when the No. 9 Badgers (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) play No. 12 Michigan State (6-1, 0-1) at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans’ rotation includes nine players averaging double digits in minutes.
“Having that productivity off the bench is huge,” UW senior forward Aleem Ford said. “If one guy isn’t really going right in the starting lineup, just to have a guy that can come in and bring that energy and be a sparkplug is huge. That’s what really makes teams dangerous. We have a good group of guys that can come in and be that guy for us, whether they’re in the starting lineup or not.”
Anderson is averaging 4.4 points through eight games. His 14 assists are third on the team, and he’s got five turnovers in 119 minutes.
Gard again made note of Anderson’s performance Tuesday night, saying the senior gave the Badgers a spark in the second half of a 67-53 victory over Nebraska. Anderson hit a 3-pointer and also had an assist during UW’s 16-0 run that finally created some much-needed separation from the Cornhuskers.
UW assistant coach Dean Oliver said the backup point guard isn’t an easy role. Anderson knows he’s going to play, but he doesn’t know when or for how long.
Anderson is making the most of his 14.9 minutes per game this season. Anderson finally is healthy — more on that later — and hunting his shot more often. He's gone 13 of 16 from the field overall and 6 of 7 from 3-point range.
“He’s always been a great playmaker,” Oliver said, “but he’s coming in and being a better point guard this year off the bench.”
Hauser connection
Anderson has been a point guard for as long as he can remember and credits his bloodlines for his ability to dissect the game.
He was coached at Stevens Point Area Senior High by his father, Scott, who took the Panthers job after serving as an assistant at UW-Stevens Point. Scott Anderson played for his father, Tim, a member of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, at Auburndale.
“I’ve kind of always had that coaching background,” Anderson said. “I think I want to coach, but I don’t know for sure yet what route I’m going to take with everything.”
If it’s coaching in college, Anderson already has some recruiting experience. Anderson did his best to convince Sam and Joey Hauser in the spring of 2019, after they decided to leave the Marquette program, that his former high school teammates should transfer to UW.
The three had known each other since they were children, when both families lived in Green Bay. A couple moves later for both and they’d reunited in Stevens Point, where Trevor and Sam were classmates and Joey was two years behind them when the Panthers won back-to-back WIAA Division 1 state titles in 2015 and 2016.
Anderson, as part of the Hauser brothers’ inner circle, knew they were leaving Marquette before those moves became official following the 2018-19 season. And when the siblings made their decisions that May to spurn UW — Sam decided to transfer to Virginia and Joey to Michigan State — the trickiest part may have been breaking the news to Anderson.
“The night they said they were committing, they actually kind of ghosted me,” Anderson said. “I was probably annoying them to a certain extent.”
Anderson eventually connected with one Hauser — he doesn’t remember which one — via FaceTime and received a long text from the other. He quickly got over the news and is looking forward to reuniting with Joey Hauser, a 6-foot-9 junior forward who leads the Spartans with 12.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game after sitting out last season.
“There are obviously no hard feelings,” Anderson said. “I think anyone from our hometown would have loved to have seen the stars align and us three on the court all at the same time again. But God had other plans and they’re both happy with where they are and they’re both doing great things.”
Anderson and Joey Hauser have a long Snapchat streak going, and that won’t change this week.
“Obviously we won’t be seeing our families on Christmas, so it’s almost like having your family there when one of your childhood best friends is there,” Anderson said. “It’ll be fun.”
Here and now
Anderson missed a previous Stevens Point reunion — the Hauser brothers led Marquette to an overtime win over UW two seasons ago — due to an injury.
Staying healthy has been a constant battle for Anderson over the past five years. He played with a small tear in the labrum of his right hip as a senior in high school and had his freshman season at UW-Green Bay in 2016-17 cut short by a back injury.
Anderson was healthy enough to play the following season after arriving at UW but had to sit out due to NCAA transfer rules. His 2018-19 season ended eight days before that Marquette game due to an ACL tear in his right knee.
Anderson still was battling back from that injury and wasn’t at full strength even last season.
“I’m sure people could see it,” Anderson said. “Really you’re just thinking about it too much. You don’t feel as good. You know you can move at a certain pace and you know you can do certain things, but your body is kind of not allowing you to get to that point.
“I think that’s the biggest thing I feel. I just feel a step quicker. I’m still not the quickest guy in the world, but even that extra half-step makes a difference at this level. This year I can look for my shot a little more because I can get to those spots a little quicker. Whereas last year maybe I couldn’t, maybe I didn’t think I could get to those points. It was a mental game.”
Anderson is in a great place physically and mentally. He’s playing his best basketball with the Badgers as he nears the finish line at UW.
Or is it the end of a chapter? Anderson, who earned his undergraduate degree in life science communications last spring and is in the Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis graduate program, could choose to return next season since the NCAA isn’t counting this season against players’ eligibility.
That’s a decision for another day. As he does from the bench at the start of games, Anderson will assess the situation before deciding how best to proceed.
“I’ve thought about it,” Anderson said. “I want to continue to just focus on this season. We’ve got a really good group of guys right now and (we want to) just continue to live in the moment.
“I think we saw last year when you live in the moment, you stay in the moment and you just keep plugging away. So that’s what we’re all trying to do right now this year, just stay in that moment and see where this thing can take us.”
Fave 5: Sports reporter Jim Polzin shares his most memorable stories from 2020
Calling these my favorite stories from 2020 isn’t accurate because a couple of them weren’t particularly enjoyable to report and write. But trying to get to the bottom of the Erik Helland saga and, later, the COVID-19 outbreak on the UW football team definitely can be classified as memorable. The remarkable run to a share of the 2019-20 Big Ten Conference regular-season title by the UW men’s basketball was a blast to cover, and I included a Senior Day piece on Brevin Pritzl and my game story from the championship-clinching win at Indiana. Finally, I chose a story I did this season on how Greg Gard got started in coaching 30 years ago in tiny Hazel Green.
Others had noticed Pritzl’s nervous tics during games, and I had as well. Pritzl explained for a Senior Day story it was something that had be…
The events that led to Erik Helland’s ouster as strength coach for the Badgers men’s basketball team
There were a lot of questions left unanswered when Helland was forced to resign for using a racial epithet in front of a group of players. Get…
Instant classic: Wisconsin Badgers storm past Indiana Hoosiers late to secure share of Big Ten title
I’m thankful this was an afternoon game, because I didn’t have to rush a game story that had a lot of elements to it. That postgame news confe…
What went wrong at Wisconsin: Daily COVID-19 testing was supposed to protect Big Ten football from outbreaks
I don’t think I’ve learned so much while reporting a story. Let’s just say I’m thankful some very smart sources in this story were generous wi…
$705 and a mischievous 8th-grade team: Greg Gard’s path to Big Ten Coach of the Year started 30 years ago at Southwestern
Funny story: I almost rushed this into print after Gard won the award last spring. But then the pandemic ended the season abruptly and there w…