Badgers men's basketball team adds transfer from Wake Forest

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program has added some depth to its backcourt.

Jahcobi Neath, a 6-foot-3 point guard who played the past two seasons at Wake Forest, committed to the Badgers late Thursday night. Rivals.com first reported the news of Neath joining UW.

Neath, a native of Canada, averaged 3.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 20 games this past season. That was down from the 5.3 points and 2.2 rebounds he averaged in 30 games, including five starts, as a freshman in 2019-20.

He went 6 of 27 from 3-point range as a sophomore after making 12 of 25 attempts during his first season with the Demon Deacons.

UW lacked experience at point guard after the departures of seniors D’Mitrik Trice and Trevor Anderson. The coaching staff is high on Lorne Bowman and Chucky Hepburn, neither of whom has played a minute at the college level.

Bowman was not with the team during the 2020-21 season while dealing with a personal matter, while Hepburn is a highly touted recruit from Nebraska.

Neath’s commitment comes on the heels of senior guard Brad Davison announcing earlier this week that he’s returning to UW for a fifth season.

