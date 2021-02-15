 Skip to main content
Badgers men's basketball stays at No. 21 in AP poll despite loss to Michigan
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Badgers men's basketball stays at No. 21 in AP poll despite loss to Michigan

Michigan bench

UW teammates Tyler Wahl, left, and Trevor Anderson react on the bench late in the Badgers' 67-59 loss to Michigan on Sunday at the Kohl Center.

 Steve Apps | Wisconsin State Journal

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team remained at No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings, ending a stretch of six consecutive weeks in which it dropped in that poll.

The Badgers (15-7, 9-6 Big Ten) split two games last week, winning 61-48 at Nebraska on Wednesday and falling 67-59 at home to Michigan on Sunday.

The Wolverines remained at No. 3 this week, leading a trio of top-5 Big Ten teams that also includes No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Illinois.

UW returns to play Thursday when it hosts No. 11 Iowa at the Kohl Center.

Two Big Ten teams — Purdue and Rutgers — dropped out of the AP poll.

Game on! Explore Badgers' 2020-21 schedule

