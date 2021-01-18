Badgers men's basketball slips to No. 10 in AP poll

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team dropped in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the second consecutive week, falling one spot to No. 10 on Monday.

The tumble came after the Badgers (11-3, 5-2 Big Ten) split two games last week. UW trailed by as many as 40 points before losing 77-54 at then-No. 7 Michigan on Tuesday before bouncing back with a 60-54 win at Rutgers three days later.

The other Big Ten teams ranked this week are No. 4 Iowa, No. 7 Michigan, No. 15 Ohio State, No. 17 Minnesota and No. 22 Illinois.

The Badgers are scheduled to have two home games this week: vs. Northwestern (6-6, 3-5) on Wednesday and vs. Ohio State (11-3, 5-3) on Saturday.

