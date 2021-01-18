 Skip to main content
Badgers men's basketball slips to No. 10 in AP poll
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wahl poll

UW sophomore forward Tyler Wahl drives to the basket against Michigan's Isaiah Livers during the Badgers' 77-54 loss to the host Wolverines last Tuesday.

 CARLOS OSORIO, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team dropped in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the second consecutive week, falling one spot to No. 10 on Monday.

The tumble came after the Badgers (11-3, 5-2 Big Ten) split two games last week. UW trailed by as many as 40 points before losing 77-54 at then-No. 7 Michigan on Tuesday before bouncing back with a 60-54 win at Rutgers three days later.

The other Big Ten teams ranked this week are No. 4 Iowa, No. 7 Michigan, No. 15 Ohio State, No. 17 Minnesota and No. 22 Illinois.

The Badgers are scheduled to have two home games this week: vs. Northwestern (6-6, 3-5) on Wednesday and vs. Ohio State (11-3, 5-3) on Saturday.

