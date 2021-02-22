 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers men's basketball slides once again in AP poll
0 comments
topical alert top story
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Badgers men's basketball slides once again in AP poll

{{featured_button_text}}
Ford Iowa

UW senior forward Aleem Ford drives against Iowa's Joe Wieskamp during the Badgers' 77-62 loss to the Hawkeyes last Thursday at the Kohl Center.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is ranked once again this week, though it’s inching closer and closer to dropping out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers fell two spots to No. 23 after splitting a pair of games last week. UW rebounded from a 77-62 home loss to Iowa last Thursday with a 68-51 win at Northwestern on Sunday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s the sixth consecutive week in which UW went 1-1.

The Badgers (16-8, 10-7 Big Ten) are off until hosting No. 5 Illinois on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Four Big Ten teams are ranked in the Top 10 this week, with No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 9 Iowa joining the Fighting Illini in that elite group.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics