Badgers men's basketball slides again in AP poll

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is ranked once again this week, though it’s inching closer and closer to dropping out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers fell two spots to No. 23 after splitting a pair of games last week. UW rebounded from a 77-62 home loss to Iowa last Thursday with a 68-51 win at Northwestern on Sunday night.

It’s the sixth consecutive week in which UW went 1-1.

The Badgers (16-8, 10-7 Big Ten) are off until hosting No. 5 Illinois on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Four Big Ten teams are ranked in the Top 10 this week, with No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 9 Iowa joining the Fighting Illini in that elite group.

