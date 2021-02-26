Badgers men's basketball seniors eager to enrich their legacy in dwindling time together

For Davison, there was this timeline to consider when asked the question about a legacy: UW missed the NCAA Tournament in 2018 for the first time in 20 years. It bounced back the next season and earned a top-four finish in the Big Ten but lost to Oregon by double digits in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. It navigated a turbulent 2019-20 season filled with tragedy and adversity and made a remarkable run to a share of the Big Ten title. But the Badgers have underachieved to date this season after starting the campaign ranked No. 7 in the nation.

“Man, it’s been an amazing four years, but there have also been a lot of ups and downs and hills and valleys,” Davison said. “We’ve been through a lot on the court and off the court.”

'A lot thrown at them'

Shooting slumps and occasional defensive lapses have been the biggest factors in the Badgers’ decline this season, not to mention the fact the Big Ten is both deeper and better at the top than it was in 2019-20.

But does UW’s inability to meet expectations — including its own — go beyond that?

There have been questions from the outside about how connected this UW team has been this season. It’s hard to judge chemistry from afar, but something has seemed off about the Badgers for much of the season.