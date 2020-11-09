 Skip to main content
Badgers men's basketball senior forward Nate Reuvers named to preseason All-Big Ten team
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

2020-03-01-Wis vs Minn 27.JPG

UW forward Nate Reuvers (35) drives towards the basket while covered by Minnesota's Daniel Oturu (25) during a game last season. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

 Steve Apps | Wisconsin State Journal

Nate Reuvers, a senior forward on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, was named to the 10-member 2020-21 preseason All-Big Ten team on Monday.

Reuvers averaged a team-high 13.1 points per game last season while earning third-team honors from Big Ten coaches and media who cover the conference.

Iowa senior center Luka Garza, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, was picked to repeat that honor.

Garza and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu were the only unanimous picks on the preseason All-Big Ten team. They were joined by Reuvers, Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn, Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Iowa junior swingman Joe Wieskamp, Michigan State junior forward Aaron Henry, Minnesota junior guard Marcus Carr, Purdue junior forward Trevion Williams and Rutgers senior guard Geo Baker.

