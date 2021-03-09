Badgers men's basketball senior D'Mitrik Trice named third-team All-Big Ten

D’Mitrik Trice was the only member of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team to crack the All-Big Ten awards.

The senior point guard was named to the third team by both the media and coaches. Trice is averaging a team-high 13.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Badgers (16-11), who will begin Big Ten tournament play on Thursday night against either Penn State or Nebraska.

Iowa senior center Luka Garza was named Big Ten Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

He was joined on the media’s first team by Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn, Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson and Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The coaches’ first team included Garza, Dosunmu and Cockburn along with Ohio State sophomore forward E.J. Liddell and Purdue sophomore forward Trevion Williams.

Dickinson was named Freshman of the Year, and Michigan’s Juwan Howard was named Coach of the Year.

The Defensive Player of the Year went to Maryland senior guard Darryl Morsell, while Illinois freshman guard Andre Curbelo was named Sixth Man of the Year.