Badgers men's basketball rises to No. 12 in AP poll

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team moved up one spot to No. 12 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers beat visiting Rhode Island 73-62 behind a season-high 23 points from senior guard Brad Davison in their only game last week.

UW (4-1) hosts Loyola-Chicago Tuesday at the Kohl Center. The Ramblers were added as a fill-in opponent Sunday when Northern Iowa canceled its game against the Badgers, scheduled for Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

The Badgers are also actively seeking a seventh and final non-conference game for later in the week before beginning Big Ten play on Dec. 21 against visiting Nebraska.

Other Big Ten teams ranked this week: No. 3 Iowa, No. 4 Michigan State, No. 13 Illinois, No. 19 Rutgers, No. 20 Ohio State and No. 25 Michigan.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.