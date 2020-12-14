 Skip to main content
Badgers men's basketball rises to No. 12 in AP poll
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

07UWRI0643AJA.jpg

Badgers senior guard Trevor Anderson drives to the basket against Rhode Island's Fatts Russell during the Badgers' 73-62 win over the Rams on Dec. 9.

 Amber Arnold | Wisconsin State Journal

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team moved up one spot to No. 12 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers beat visiting Rhode Island 73-62 behind a season-high 23 points from senior guard Brad Davison in their only game last week.

UW (4-1) hosts Loyola-Chicago Tuesday at the Kohl Center. The Ramblers were added as a fill-in opponent Sunday when Northern Iowa canceled its game against the Badgers, scheduled for Wednesday.

The Badgers are also actively seeking a seventh and final non-conference game for later in the week before beginning Big Ten play on Dec. 21 against visiting Nebraska.

Other Big Ten teams ranked this week: No. 3 Iowa, No. 4 Michigan State, No. 13 Illinois, No. 19 Rutgers, No. 20 Ohio State and No. 25 Michigan.

