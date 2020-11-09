 Skip to main content
Badgers men's basketball ranked No. 7 in preseason AP poll
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Badgers men's basketball ranked No. 7 in preseason AP poll

2020-02-23-Wis vs Rutgers 29.JPG

Point guard D'Mitrik Trice is one of four returning starters for the Badgers, who open the season No. 7 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll. 

Further proof arrived Monday morning that expectations will be enormous this season for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.

The Badgers, who return nearly their entire rotation from a team that earned a share of the Big Ten Conference regular-season title in 2019-20, are ranked No. 7 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. It’s the second-best preseason ranking in program history and only the fifth time the Badgers will open the season in the Top 10: They were No. 10 in 1962-63, No. 9 in 2006-07, No. 3 in 2014-15 and No. 9 in 2016-17.

UW is one of seven Big Ten teams in the poll. Iowa leads the way at No. 5, followed by the Badgers, No. 8 Illinois, No. 13 Michigan State, No. 23 Ohio State, No. 24 Rutgers and No. 25 Michigan.

Greg Gard’s team will be led by a group of six seniors: the backcourt trio of D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison and Trevor Anderson, and the frontcourt trio of Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter and Aleem Ford. Reuvers was named to the 10-member preseason All-Big Ten team earlier Monday.

Sophomore forward Tyler Wahl, a key reserve, is also back and a group of talented freshmen includes former La Crosse Central standout Johnny Davis.

