Badgers men's basketball: Putting together the 2020-21 schedule a complicated endeavor

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

“That’s one of the hundred-plus questions we’re trying to answer,” Gard said. “I honestly am not comfortable playing teams that aren’t tested consistently. We won’t. I’m not going to put my guys (out there). There are enough unknowns out there, I’m not going to put them in the path of that.

“When this all comes together, we’ll make as much as we can that we are playing opponents that are testing at, or very, very near, to the frequency that we will be when it’s all said and done.”

Another issue to sort out is the testing of officials, who are independent contractors. Some go from city to city, conference to conference, with games filling up their week.

There’s also television to consider as the Big Ten works with its partners to broadcast games. “The viewing options right now are limited,” Gard said, “so they’re obviously eager to have live sporting events back on.”

Gard said the Big Ten is relying heavily on the advice of medical experts and no stone is being left unturned. He brought up one example of what-ifs that have been discussed: If a player tests positive for COVID-19 on the road, does he quarantine in place for 10-14 days and, if not, how does the school get him home safely without putting others at risk?