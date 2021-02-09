 Skip to main content
Badgers men's basketball matchup with Nebraska Cornhuskers moved up to Wednesday
Badgers men's basketball matchup with Nebraska Cornhuskers moved up to Wednesday

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media after the 19th-ranked Badgers fell to the 12th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini 75-60 in a Big Ten battle Saturday afternoon at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. 

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will play at Nebraska on Wednesday night, a day earlier than previously scheduled.

The game was moved to accommodate a busy schedule for the Cornhuskers, who are scheduled to play five games in nine days as they scramble to make up contests that were postponed while the program was on a COVID-19 pause.

Tipoff between the Badgers (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten) and Cornhuskers is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

The Badgers are scheduled to host Michigan (13-1, 8-1) on Sunday in what would be the Wolverines’ first game after a long COVID-19 pause.

Michigan hasn’t played since winning 70-53 at Purdue on Jan. 22.

UW slid two spots to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after splitting two games last week.

It’s the sixth consecutive week the Badgers have dropped in the rankings after climbing to No. 6 in late December following an 8-1 start to the season.

UW beat Penn State 72-56 at home last week before dropping a 75-60 decision at Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

