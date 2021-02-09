Badgers men's basketball matchup with Nebraska Cornhuskers moved up to Wednesday



Watch now: Badgers coach Greg Gard addresses Wisconsin's loss to Illinois Fighting Illini University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media after the 19th-ranked Badgers fell to the 12th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini 75-60 in a Big Ten battle Saturday afternoon at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will play at Nebraska on Wednesday night, a day earlier than previously scheduled.

The game was moved to accommodate a busy schedule for the Cornhuskers, who are scheduled to play five games in nine days as they scramble to make up contests that were postponed while the program was on a COVID-19 pause.

Tipoff between the Badgers (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten) and Cornhuskers is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

The Badgers are scheduled to host Michigan (13-1, 8-1) on Sunday in what would be the Wolverines’ first game after a long COVID-19 pause.

Michigan hasn’t played since winning 70-53 at Purdue on Jan. 22.

UW slid two spots to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after splitting two games last week.