Badgers men's basketball lands forward from Estonia in 2021 recruiting class

Not only has the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program has added to its 2021 recruiting class, it will add some foreign flavor to its roster.

Markus Ilver, a 6-foot-8 forward from Estonia, orally committed to the Badgers on Wednesday. Ilver, who plays at Western Reserve Academy in Ohio, also had scholarship offers from Nebraska, Utah, VCU and Xavier and received interest from Virginia, Washington and others.

Ilver, who will sign a letter of intent in the spring, will join a UW recruiting class that includes three players who signed in November: Chucky Hepburn, a point guard from Nebraska; Chris Hodges, a forward from Illinois; and Matthew Mors, a forward from South Dakota.

While UW got to know those three players during a long process that included campus and in-home visits, it was more of a speed-dating process with Ilver due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW coach Greg Gard and his staff offered Ilver in July and kept in touch with him throughout the fall and winter.

Ilver played at Massanutten Military Academy in Virginia last season before transferring to Western Reserve this season.