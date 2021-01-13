 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers men's basketball lands forward from Estonia in 2021 recruiting class
0 comments
topical alert top story
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Badgers men's basketball lands forward from Estonia in 2021 recruiting class

{{featured_button_text}}

Not only has the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program has added to its 2021 recruiting class, it will add some foreign flavor to its roster.

Markus Ilver, a 6-foot-8 forward from Estonia, orally committed to the Badgers on Wednesday. Ilver, who plays at Western Reserve Academy in Ohio, also had scholarship offers from Nebraska, Utah, VCU and Xavier and received interest from Virginia, Washington and others.

Ilver, who will sign a letter of intent in the spring, will join a UW recruiting class that includes three players who signed in November: Chucky Hepburn, a point guard from Nebraska; Chris Hodges, a forward from Illinois; and Matthew Mors, a forward from South Dakota.

While UW got to know those three players during a long process that included campus and in-home visits, it was more of a speed-dating process with Ilver due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

UW coach Greg Gard and his staff offered Ilver in July and kept in touch with him throughout the fall and winter.

Ilver played at Massanutten Military Academy in Virginia last season before transferring to Western Reserve this season.

“I told coach Gard this, I told Markus this, I don’t think we could have found a better fit,” said Western Reserve coach Pete Hutchins, who was an assistant coach at George Mason and Dartmouth. “He’s an incredibly humble, hard-working kid who’s a great teammate that really understands how to play. He understands every position on the floor, can play inside and outside, and will play his role but has the ability to make big plays when necessary. I think he’ll blend in very well and he’s all about the team. With that type of tradition and culture, I think it’s a perfect fit.”

This story will be updated throughout the day.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics