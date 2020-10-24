Badgers men's basketball: Greg Gard believes 'rigorous' preseason will have his team ready for busy campaign

“The guys responded really well,” Davison said. “We really pushed ourselves, we held each other accountable. Moments like that where you’re suffering a little bit, pushing yourself, getting outside your comfort zone, that’s what binds teams together, too, and so it was a great way to kind of make up not having a summer to be with each other and connect on a relationship basis.”

Guidelines put in place due to the pandemic meant small-group settings and no chance to do 5-on-5 work until about two weeks ago, so Gard used those practices to work on conditioning as well. Forward Aleem Ford, who, like Trice, is entering his fifth year in the program, could tell the difference.

“From a workout standpoint, I felt like he really pushed us,” Ford said. “Our skill workouts that we had on the court were a little bit more intense and everything was at a quicker speed and you could tell that we had a little different intensity and kind of a sense of urgency with things.”

Trice thought the Badgers were in good shape last year, but even he had to admit that they took it to another level this season.