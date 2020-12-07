 Skip to main content
Badgers men's basketball game vs. Louisville postponed; No. 13 UW will play Rhode Island instead on Wednesday
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Badgers men's basketball game vs. Louisville postponed; No. 13 UW will play Rhode Island instead on Wednesday

Trice Louisville

Senior point guard D'Mitrik Trice led the Badgers with 17 points in their 65-63 loss at Marquette last Friday night.

 ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

For the first time this season, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has been forced to adjust its schedule on the fly.

The No. 13 Badgers game against No. 25 Louisville, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed and UW instead will play Rhode Island that day at 3:30 p.m.

Louisville paused all team activities indefinitely last Thursday night after a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

According to a statement from UW, it is working with Louisville “to explore an alternative date” for a game that is part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Badgers opened the week not knowing whether it will play once, twice or not at all. They have an open slot later in the week that they’re trying to fill with a home game.

Rhode Island (3-2) has won three consecutive games – over South Florida, San Francisco and Seton Hall – after opening the season with losses to Arizona State and Boston College. The Rams’ first four games were played at the Bubbleville multi-team event in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Badgers have played Rhode Island twice, winning both games of a home-and-home series in the late 1990s.

Meanwhile, UW’s first loss of the season led to a big drop in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers (3-1) fell nine spots following 67-65 decision at Marquette last Friday night. The Golden Eagles won the game on a putback tip-in at the buzzer by freshman forward Justin Lewis.

Louisville moved into the AP poll for the first time this season.

Other Big Ten teams in the poll include No. 3 Iowa, No. 4 Michigan State, No. 6 Illinois, No. 21 Rutgers and No. 22 Ohio State.

