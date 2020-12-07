Badgers men's basketball game vs. Louisville postponed; No. 13 UW will play Rhode Island instead on Wednesday

For the first time this season, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has been forced to adjust its schedule on the fly.

The No. 13 Badgers game against No. 25 Louisville, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed and UW instead will play Rhode Island that day at 3:30 p.m.

Louisville paused all team activities indefinitely last Thursday night after a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

According to a statement from UW, it is working with Louisville “to explore an alternative date” for a game that is part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Badgers opened the week not knowing whether it will play once, twice or not at all. They have an open slot later in the week that they’re trying to fill with a home game.

Rhode Island (3-2) has won three consecutive games – over South Florida, San Francisco and Seton Hall – after opening the season with losses to Arizona State and Boston College. The Rams’ first four games were played at the Bubbleville multi-team event in Uncasville, Connecticut.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

The Badgers have played Rhode Island twice, winning both games of a home-and-home series in the late 1990s.