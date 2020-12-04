Badgers men's basketball game vs. Louisville next week in jeopardy

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Chris Mack’s team has been living at The Galt House Hotel, a short walk from the arena. According to the release from Louisville, a positive test was detected Thursday during the Cardinals’ COVID-19 testing, which is conducted three times per week in accordance with ACC protocols.

UW and Louisville have played only once — in 1978 — and this would have been one of the few measuring sticks for the Badgers in a nonconference slate that was difficult to piece together due to the pandemic.

The Badgers have won their first three games by an average margin of 28 points. Their first real test comes Friday night when they play Marquette (2-1) at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

UW already was scrambling to fill another empty date next week. While the Badgers have set aside Dec. 12 as a date for a home game, they’re still working on securing an opponent for that opening.

The Badgers' only other scheduled nonconference game is Dec. 16 against visiting Northern Iowa. Big Ten play is scheduled to begin five days later for the Badgers vs. Nebraska at the Kohl Center.

