Badgers men's basketball game vs. Louisville next week in jeopardy after positive COVID-19 test for Cardinals
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wisconsin-Louisville

UW players cheer on their teammates during the Badgers' 82-42 victory over UW-Green Bay on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.

 Amber Arnold | Wisconsin State Journal

The only marquee home game on the non-conference portion of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball 2020-21 schedule is in jeopardy of being wiped out.

Louisville is supposed to come to the Kohl Center on Wednesday night for an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game against the Badgers, but the Cardinals canceled their home game against North Carolina-Greensboro scheduled for Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

According to a news release from Louisville on Thursday night, Louisville “has paused all team-related activities indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 test and accompanying contact tracing measures among individuals within the program. …

“The pause in activities follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Cardinals' "Tier 1" individuals, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, team managers and staff. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.”

While the game against UNC-Greensboro has been canceled, “there has been no determination on how the pause in activities will affect future games.”

Louisville is off to a 4-0 start with victories over Evansville, Seton Hall, Prairie View A&M and Western Kentucky. All of those games are part of the Wade Houston Classic hosted by the Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center.

Chris Mack’s team has been living at The Galt House Hotel, a short walk from the arena. According to the release from Louisville, a positive test was detected Thursday during the Cardinals’ COVID-19 testing, which is conducted three times per week in accordance with ACC protocols.

UW and Louisville have only played once – in 1978 – and this would have been one of the few measuring sticks for the Badgers in a non-conference slate that was difficult to piece together due to the pandemic.

The Badgers have won their first three games by an average margin of 28 points. Their first real test comes Friday night when they play Marquette (2-1) at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

UW already was scrambling to fill another empty date next week. While the Badgers have set aside Dec. 12 as a date for a home game, they’re still working on securing opponent for that opening.

The Badgers' only other scheduled non-conference game is against visiting Northern Iowa on Dec. 16. Big Ten play is scheduled to begin five days later for the Badgers vs. Nebraska at the Kohl Center.

