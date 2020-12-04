Badgers men's basketball game vs. Louisville next week in jeopardy after positive COVID-19 test for Cardinals

The only marquee home game on the non-conference portion of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball 2020-21 schedule is in jeopardy of being wiped out.
Louisville is supposed to come to the Kohl Center on Wednesday night for an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game against the Badgers, but the Cardinals canceled their home game against North Carolina-Greensboro scheduled for Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
According to a news release from Louisville on Thursday night, Louisville “has paused all team-related activities indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 test and accompanying contact tracing measures among individuals within the program. …
“The pause in activities follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Cardinals' "Tier 1" individuals, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, team managers and staff. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.”
While the game against UNC-Greensboro has been canceled, “there has been no determination on how the pause in activities will affect future games.”
Louisville is off to a 4-0 start with victories over Evansville, Seton Hall, Prairie View A&M and Western Kentucky. All of those games are part of the Wade Houston Classic hosted by the Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center.
Chris Mack’s team has been living at The Galt House Hotel, a short walk from the arena. According to the release from Louisville, a positive test was detected Thursday during the Cardinals’ COVID-19 testing, which is conducted three times per week in accordance with ACC protocols.
UW and Louisville have only played once – in 1978 – and this would have been one of the few measuring sticks for the Badgers in a non-conference slate that was difficult to piece together due to the pandemic.
The Badgers have won their first three games by an average margin of 28 points. Their first real test comes Friday night when they play Marquette (2-1) at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
UW already was scrambling to fill another empty date next week. While the Badgers have set aside Dec. 12 as a date for a home game, they’re still working on securing opponent for that opening.
The Badgers' only other scheduled non-conference game is against visiting Northern Iowa on Dec. 16. Big Ten play is scheduled to begin five days later for the Badgers vs. Nebraska at the Kohl Center.
Chucky Hepburn
6-1, 185, Guard
Bellevue, Neb. (West)
Hepburn was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Nebraska last season after helping Bellevue West go 21-3 and win the Class A state title. A two-time first-team all-state pick, Hepburn averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals as a junior. Off the court, Hepburn earned the HomeSchool Papillion TeenService Award and was a Special Olympics Volunteer Award winner.
UW coach Greg Gard: “Chucky is a proven winner. Our staff watched as he led his Bellevue West team to a state championship last winter. A true point guard, Chucky brings everything we look for at that position. He leads by example, always giving maximum effort on both ends of the floor. He has tremendous vision and feel for the game, combined with the ability to score from all three levels. As much as he is able to carry his team on offense, what makes Chucky a great fit here at Wisconsin is that his defense and toughness is where he hangs his hat. A leader and role model in the community and a motivated student, Chucky is the kind of person we are excited to add to our Badger Family. We’re excited to get to work with him and to help him reach his potential as a Badger in the years to come.”
Chris Hodges
6-9, 235, Forward
Schaumburg, Ill. (HS)
Hodges, who played in the same Illinois Wolves AAU program that produced former UW standout Frank Kaminsky, was named Mid-Suburban League West Player of the Year after helping Schaumburg go 25-7 and winning the MSL title while advancing to the regional finals. He averaged 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game to earn second-team Class 4A all-state honors in Illinois.
Gard: “Chris is an excellent addition to our program and member of another strong recruiting class. He impressed our staff immediately during our advanced camp and has continued to improve since. Chris has tremendous potential with his large frame and natural strength, paired with an eagerness to get better. He will immediately bring both physicality and tenacity to our program. Chris fits in well with the work ethic and culture that our program has established. He comes from a great family that has clearly taught him to value hard work and education first. We are excited to welcome both Chris and his family to the Badger Family.”
Matthew Mors
6-7, 220, Forward
Yankton, S.D. (HS)
Mors is the reigning back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year in South Dakota and has been named all-state four times during a career that began when he played on the varsity in the seventh grade. He averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game as a junior and enters his final season as South Dakota’s Class AA all-time leading scorer with 2,127 points.
Gard: “We are very excited to add Matthew to our program. He has challenged himself as a student-athlete year in and out to become as well rounded a competitor as possible, both on and off the court. As a state champion in basketball and a successful multi-sport athlete in Yankton, Matthew has gained valuable lessons that will help him become the best leader and player possible. On the court, he plays with a certain level of toughness and physicality that fits our style of play, specifically in the Big Ten. He has a versatile skill set that will allow him to be effective in the post, off the dribble and is a terrific shooter from outside. Matthew's skillset, combined with a championship mentally, has us excited to begin working with him. We're excited for Matthew to join our Badger Family and we can't wait to begin working with him to help him reach his goals as a Badger.”
