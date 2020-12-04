Badgers men's basketball game vs. Louisville next week in jeopardy after positive COVID-19 test for Cardinals

Chris Mack’s team has been living at The Galt House Hotel, a short walk from the arena. According to the release from Louisville, a positive test was detected Thursday during the Cardinals’ COVID-19 testing, which is conducted three times per week in accordance with ACC protocols.

UW and Louisville have only played once – in 1978 – and this would have been one of the few measuring sticks for the Badgers in a non-conference slate that was difficult to piece together due to the pandemic.

The Badgers have won their first three games by an average margin of 28 points. Their first real test comes Friday night when they play Marquette (2-1) at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

UW already was scrambling to fill another empty date next week. While the Badgers have set aside Dec. 12 as a date for a home game, they’re still working on securing opponent for that opening.

The Badgers' only other scheduled non-conference game is against visiting Northern Iowa on Dec. 16. Big Ten play is scheduled to begin five days later for the Badgers vs. Nebraska at the Kohl Center.

