Badgers men's basketball game Sunday at Penn State postponed due to 'health and safety concerns'

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — For the first time since the 2020-21 Big Ten men’s basketball season got underway last month, a conference game has been impacted by the pandemic.

A matchup between the University of Wisconsin and Penn State, scheduled for Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center, has been postponed. Both programs will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.

According to a UW official, it became clear late Saturday morning that the game might be in jeopardy of being postponed. The No. 6 Badgers (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten) were scheduled to depart for Pennsylvania at 4 p.m. on Saturday but never even made it to the airport.

Both UW and Penn State released vague statements at 5 p.m. saying the decision to postpone the game “was mutually agreed upon.” Although neither mentioned COVID-19, the UW statement cited “health and safety concerns” and Penn State’s said the game was postponed “out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants.”

While neither school acknowledged any positive tests within its program, UW did say it planned to return to practice Monday to begin preparations for its game against visiting Indiana three days later. That’s an indication there’s not any sort of outbreak within the UW program.

