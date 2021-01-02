 Skip to main content
Badgers men's basketball game Sunday at Penn State postponed due to COVID-19 issue
breaking topical top story
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Badgers men's basketball game Sunday at Penn State postponed due to COVID-19 issue

Gard Minnesota

UW coach Greg Gard reacts to a call in the first half of the Badgers' 71-59 win over Minnesota on Thursday at the Kohl Center.

 Amber Arnold | Wisconsin State Journal

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — For the first time since the 2020-21 Big Ten men’s basketball season got underway last month, a conference game has been impacted by the pandemic.

A matchup between the University of Wisconsin and Penn State, scheduled for today at the Bryce Jordan Center, has been postponed due to a COVID-19 issue.

Both teams released statements saying "the decision was mutually agreed upon" due to health and safety concerns.

UW and Penn State will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.

The No. 6 Badgers (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten) were scheduled to depart for State College at 4 p.m. on Saturday but their charter flight hadn't left yet when it became clear the game was in jeopardy of not being played.

UW had to scramble for opponents multiple times during non-conference play due to COVID-19 issues at Louisville and Northern Iowa. The Badgers ended up adding games against Rhode Island and Loyola Chicago and eventually playing Louisville 10 days after the game originally was scheduled.

But this is the first time a Big Ten game has been impacted this season.

The Badgers’ next scheduled game is Thursday against visiting Indiana. After road games at Michigan on Jan. 12 and Rutgers three days later, UW is off until Ohio State visits the Kohl Center on Jan. 23.

But Penn State has two games scheduled — at Purdue and at Illinois — during that eight-game stretch between games for the Badgers.

