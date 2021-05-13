Badgers men's basketball finds out Big Ten opponents for 2021-22 season

Dates, times and television information are yet to be announced, but the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team knows its opponents for the 2021-2022 Big Ten schedule.

The seven opponents the Badgers will play both home and away are Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers.

UW will play Iowa, Michigan and Penn State at home. It will play Illinois, Maryland and Northwestern on the road.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis will host the Big Ten tournament March 9-13.

The Badgers return three rotation players — guards Brad Davison and Jonathan Davis, and forward Tyler Wahl — from a team that finished 18-13 and lost to eventual national champion Baylor in the second round of the 2021 NCAA tournament.