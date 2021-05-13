 Skip to main content
Badgers men's basketball finds out Big Ten opponents for 2021-22 season
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Badgers men's basketball finds out Big Ten opponents for 2021-22 season

Dates, times and television information are yet to be announced, but the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team knows its opponents for the 2021-2022 Big Ten schedule.

The seven opponents the Badgers will play both home and away are Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers.

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

UW will play Iowa, Michigan and Penn State at home. It will play Illinois, Maryland and Northwestern on the road.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis will host the Big Ten tournament March 9-13.

The Badgers return three rotation players — guards Brad Davison and Jonathan Davis, and forward Tyler Wahl — from a team that finished 18-13 and lost to eventual national champion Baylor in the second round of the 2021 NCAA tournament.

UW added two transfers — Wake Forest guard Jahcobi Neath and Cincinnati center Chris Vogt — and brings in a four-member 2021 recruiting class that includes point guard Chucky Hepburn and forwards Chris Hodges, Markus Ilver and Matthew Mors.

Davis Wahl

UW guard Jonathan Davis, center, celebrates with forward Tyler Wahl, left, and guard Brad Davison after scoring a basket during a February game at Northwestern. Davis and Wahl were the lone non-seniors to play significant minutes in 2020-21.

 NAM Y. HUH, Associated Press
