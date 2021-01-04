 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers men's basketball drops to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll
0 comments
topical alert top story
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Badgers men's basketball drops to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll

{{featured_button_text}}
Trice Minnesota

UW senior guard D'Mitrik Trice shoots over Minnesota's Both Gach during the Badgers' 71-59 win over the Golden Gophers last Thursday at the Kohl Center.

 Amber Arnold | Wisconsin State Journal

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team dropped two spots to No. 8 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers split two games last week at home, following up a 70-64 loss to Maryland on Dec. 28 with a 71-59 win over then-No. 21 Minnesota three days later. UW’s game at Penn State, scheduled for Sunday, was postponed after positive COVID-19 tests within the Nittany Lions program.

Seven other Big Ten teams are ranked this week: No. 5 Iowa, No. 10 Michigan, No. 12 Illinois, No. 15 Rutgers, No. 16 Minnesota and No. 23 Michigan State.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Badgers (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten) return to action on Thursday with a game against visiting Indiana (6-4, 1-2).

The first NET rankings, a system used to seed the NCAA tournament field, were also released Monday. The Badgers are No. 11 in that ranking.

Here’s where the other Big Ten teams stand in the NET: No. 4 Illinois, No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Iowa, No. 17 Rutgers, No. 28 Ohio State, No. 32 Maryland, No. 42 Penn State, No. 43 Minnesota, No. 47 Purdue, No. 50 Northwestern, No. 51 Indiana, No. 119 Michigan State and No. 186 Nebraska.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics