Badgers men's basketball drops to No. 25 in AP poll
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Badgers men's basketball drops to No. 25 in AP poll

Trice poll

UW senior point guard D'Mitrik Trice drives to the basket while being defended by Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (left) and forward Jacob Grandison Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

 Steve Apps | Wisconsin State Journal

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is hanging on by a thread in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers dropped two spots to No. 25 on Monday, two days after a 74-69 loss at home to Illinois left UW at 16-9 overall and 10-8 in Big Ten play.

Greg Gard’s team began the season ranked No. 7 and climbed as high as No. 4 early in the season. But UW has lost six of its last nine games entering the final week of the regular season.

The Badgers return to play Tuesday night with a game against No. 23 Purdue at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. UW plays at No. 5 Iowa on Sunday.

Other Big Ten teams ranked this week include No. 2 Michigan, No. 4 Illinois and No. 7 Ohio State.

Game on! Explore Badgers' 2020-21 schedule

