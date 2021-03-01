Badgers men's basketball drops to No. 25 in AP poll

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is hanging on by a thread in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers dropped two spots to No. 25 on Monday, two days after a 74-69 loss at home to Illinois left UW at 16-9 overall and 10-8 in Big Ten play.

Greg Gard’s team began the season ranked No. 7 and climbed as high as No. 4 early in the season. But UW has lost six of its last nine games entering the final week of the regular season.

The Badgers return to play Tuesday night with a game against No. 23 Purdue at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. UW plays at No. 5 Iowa on Sunday.

Other Big Ten teams ranked this week include No. 2 Michigan, No. 4 Illinois and No. 7 Ohio State.

