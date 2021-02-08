 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers men's basketball drops to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 poll
0 comments
topical alert top story
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Badgers men's basketball drops to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 poll

{{featured_button_text}}
Davison poll

UW senior guard Brad Davison goes for a loose ball as Penn State's Jamari Wheeler gives chase during the Badgers' 72-56 win over the Nittany Lions on Feb. 2.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team slid two spots to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after splitting two games last week.

It’s the sixth consecutive week the Badgers (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten) have dropped in the rankings after climbing to No. 6 in late December following an 8-1 start to the season.

UW beat Penn State 72-56 at home last week before dropping a 75-60 decision at Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

The Badgers are one of seven Big Ten teams ranked this week, a group that includes No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 6 Illinois, No. 15 Iowa, No. 24 Purdue and No. 25 Rutgers.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

UW returns to action Thursday night with a game at Nebraska (4-9, 0-6). The Badgers are scheduled to host Michigan (13-1, 8-1) on Sunday in what would be the Wolverines’ first game after a long COVID-19 pause.

Michigan hasn’t played since winning 70-53 at Purdue on Jan. 22.

Game on! Explore Badgers' 2020-21 schedule 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics