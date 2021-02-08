Badgers men's basketball drops to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 poll

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team slid two spots to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after splitting two games last week.

It’s the sixth consecutive week the Badgers (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten) have dropped in the rankings after climbing to No. 6 in late December following an 8-1 start to the season.

UW beat Penn State 72-56 at home last week before dropping a 75-60 decision at Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

The Badgers are one of seven Big Ten teams ranked this week, a group that includes No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 6 Illinois, No. 15 Iowa, No. 24 Purdue and No. 25 Rutgers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

UW returns to action Thursday night with a game at Nebraska (4-9, 0-6). The Badgers are scheduled to host Michigan (13-1, 8-1) on Sunday in what would be the Wolverines’ first game after a long COVID-19 pause.