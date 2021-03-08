 Skip to main content
Badgers men's basketball drops out of AP Top 25 poll
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Davis Iowa

UW freshman guard Jonathan Davis has his shot blocked by Iowa's Keegan Murray during the Hawkeyes' 77-73 win over the Badgers on Sunday.

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will enter the postseason unranked.

The Badgers were No. 25 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll last week but fell out after a pair of four-point losses on the road to ranked opponents, a 73-69 decision at Purdue last Tuesday and a 77-73 setback at Iowa on Sunday.

UW had been ranked all season, starting at No. 7 in the preseason poll and reaching as high as No. 4.

UW (16-11) heads into the Big Ten tournament having lost five of its final six games of the regular season, all against ranked opponents. The Badgers are 0-8 against ranked teams since the calendar flipped to 2021.

The Badgers will play either Penn State (10-13) or Nebraska (5-12) in a second-round game on Thursday at approximately 8 p.m. If UW wins, it would meet Iowa in a quarterfinal on Friday night.

Five Big Ten teams are ranked heading into the postseason: No. 3 Illinois, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Iowa, No. 9 Ohio State and No. 20 Purdue.

