Badgers men's basketball drops 4 spots to No. 14 in AP poll
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Badgers men's basketball drops 4 spots to No. 14 in AP poll

Trice drive

UW senior point guard D'Mitrik Trice drives against Ohio State's CJ Walker and E.J. Liddell (right) during the Buckeyes' 74-62 win over the Badgers on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

 Amber Arnold | Wisconsin State Journal

The University of Wisconsin dropped four spots to No. 14 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The fall came two days after the Badgers’ 74-62 home loss to then-No. 15 Ohio State, UW’s second defeat at the Kohl Center this season.

The Badgers (12-4 overall) are tied for third in the Big Ten with a 6-3 mark.

Five other Big Ten teams are ranked this week: No. 4 Michigan, No. 7 Iowa, No. 13 Ohio State, No. 19 Illinois and No. 21 Minnesota.

UW hits the road for two games this week: at Maryland (8-7, 3-6) on Wednesday night and at Penn State (7-11, 2-5) on Saturday afternoon.

The game against the Nittany Lions originally was scheduled for Jan. 3 but was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Penn State program at the time.

The Big Ten again reworked the schedule last week — flip-flopping the days of UW’s games against Maryland and Penn State — to accommodate other rescheduled games.

