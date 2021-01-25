Badgers men's basketball drops 4 spots to No. 14 in AP poll

The University of Wisconsin dropped four spots to No. 14 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The fall came two days after the Badgers’ 74-62 home loss to then-No. 15 Ohio State, UW’s second defeat at the Kohl Center this season.

The Badgers (12-4 overall) are tied for third in the Big Ten with a 6-3 mark.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Five other Big Ten teams are ranked this week: No. 4 Michigan, No. 7 Iowa, No. 13 Ohio State, No. 19 Illinois and No. 21 Minnesota.

UW hits the road for two games this week: at Maryland (8-7, 3-6) on Wednesday night and at Penn State (7-11, 2-5) on Saturday afternoon.

The game against the Nittany Lions originally was scheduled for Jan. 3 but was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Penn State program at the time.