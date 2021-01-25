 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers men's basketball drop four spots to No. 14 in AP poll
0 comments
topical alert top story
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Badgers men's basketball drop four spots to No. 14 in AP poll

{{featured_button_text}}
Trice drive

UW senior point guard D'Mitrik Trice drives against Ohio State's CJ Walker and E.J. Liddell (right) during the Buckeyes' 74-62 win over the Badgers on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

 Amber Arnold | Wisconsin State Journal

The University of Wisconsin dropped four spots to No. 14 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The fall came two days after the Badgers’ 74-62 home loss to then-No. 15 Ohio State, UW’s second defeat at the Kohl Center this season.

The Badgers (12-4 overall) are tied for third in the Big Ten with a 6-3 mark.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Five other Big Ten teams are ranked this week: No. 4 Michigan, No. 7 Iowa, No. 13 Ohio State, No. 19 Illinois and No. 21 Minnesota.

UW hits the road for two games this week: at Maryland (8-7, 3-6) on Wednesday night and at Penn State (7-11, 2-5) on Saturday afternoon.

The game against the Nittany Lions originally was scheduled for Jan. 3 but was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Penn State program at the time.

The Big Ten again reworked the schedule last week — flip-flopping the days of UW’s games against Maryland and Penn State — to accommodate other rescheduled games.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics