Badgers men's basketball down to No. 9 in AP poll
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Badgers men's basketball down to No. 9 in AP poll

Ford poll

UW senior forward Aleem Ford (2) gains possession of the ball in the first half of the Badgers' 80-73 double-overtime win over Indiana last Thursday.

 Amber Arnold | Wisconsin State Journal

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team dropped one spot to No. 9 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

UW won its only game last week, overcoming a six-point deficit in the second half to beat Indiana 80-73 in double overtime at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten) have a huge week, with road games at No. 7 Michigan (10-0, 5-0) on Tuesday and Rutgers (7-4, 3-4) on Friday.

The game between UW and Michigan will be the 169th meeting between the teams but will mark the first time the programs have played while both were ranked in the top 10.

Other Big Ten teams ranked this week include No. 5 Iowa, No. 14 Illinois, No. 21 Ohio State and No. 23 Minnesota.

