 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers men's basketball climbs to No. 9 in AP poll
0 comments
topical alert top story
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Badgers men's basketball climbs to No. 9 in AP poll

{{featured_button_text}}
Davis Loyola

UW freshman guard Jonathan Davis drives to the basket against Loyola Chicago's Baylor Hebb during the Badgers' 77-63 win over the Ramblers on Dec. 15.

 Amber Arnold | Wisconsin State Journal

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is back in the top 10.

The Badgers moved up three spots to No. 9 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after winning two games last week.

UW closed out its nonconference slate with home wins against Loyola Chicago (77-63) and then-No. 23 Louisville (85-48) to improve to 6-1 heading into the start of Big Ten play. The Badgers host Nebraska (4-3) in the conference opener Tuesday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Other Big Ten teams ranked this week were No. 4 Iowa, No. 11 Rutgers, No. 12 Michigan State, No. 18 Illinois, No. 19 Michigan and No. 23 Ohio State.

The Spartans, who host UW on Christmas Day, dropped eight spots after a 79-65 loss at Northwestern on Sunday night.

Fave 5: Sports reporter Jim Polzin shares his most memorable stories from 2020

Calling these my favorite stories from 2020 isn’t accurate because a couple of them weren’t particularly enjoyable to report and write. But trying to get to the bottom of the Erik Helland saga and, later, the COVID-19 outbreak on the UW football team definitely can be classified as memorable. The remarkable run to a share of the 2019-20 Big Ten Conference regular-season title by the UW men’s basketball was a blast to cover, and I included a Senior Day piece on Brevin Pritzl and my game story from the championship-clinching win at Indiana. Finally, I chose a story I did this season on how Greg Gard got started in coaching 30 years ago in tiny Hazel Green.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics