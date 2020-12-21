Badgers men's basketball climbs to No. 9 in AP poll

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is back in the top 10.
The Badgers moved up three spots to No. 9 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after winning two games last week.
UW closed out its nonconference slate with home wins against Loyola Chicago (77-63) and then-No. 23 Louisville (85-48) to improve to 6-1 heading into the start of Big Ten play. The Badgers host Nebraska (4-3) in the conference opener Tuesday night.
Other Big Ten teams ranked this week were No. 4 Iowa, No. 11 Rutgers, No. 12 Michigan State, No. 18 Illinois, No. 19 Michigan and No. 23 Ohio State.
The Spartans, who host UW on Christmas Day, dropped eight spots after a 79-65 loss at Northwestern on Sunday night.
Fave 5: Sports reporter Jim Polzin shares his most memorable stories from 2020
Calling these my favorite stories from 2020 isn’t accurate because a couple of them weren’t particularly enjoyable to report and write. But trying to get to the bottom of the Erik Helland saga and, later, the COVID-19 outbreak on the UW football team definitely can be classified as memorable. The remarkable run to a share of the 2019-20 Big Ten Conference regular-season title by the UW men’s basketball was a blast to cover, and I included a Senior Day piece on Brevin Pritzl and my game story from the championship-clinching win at Indiana. Finally, I chose a story I did this season on how Greg Gard got started in coaching 30 years ago in tiny Hazel Green.
Others had noticed Pritzl’s nervous tics during games, and I had as well. Pritzl explained for a Senior Day story it was something that had be…
The events that led to Erik Helland’s ouster as strength coach for the Badgers men’s basketball team
There were a lot of questions left unanswered when Helland was forced to resign for using a racial epithet in front of a group of players. Get…
Instant classic: Wisconsin Badgers storm past Indiana Hoosiers late to secure share of Big Ten title
I’m thankful this was an afternoon game, because I didn’t have to rush a game story that had a lot of elements to it. That postgame news confe…
What went wrong at Wisconsin: Daily COVID-19 testing was supposed to protect Big Ten football from outbreaks
I don’t think I’ve learned so much while reporting a story. Let’s just say I’m thankful some very smart sources in this story were generous wi…
$705 and a mischievous 8th-grade team: Greg Gard’s path to Big Ten Coach of the Year started 30 years ago at Southwestern
Funny story: I almost rushed this into print after Gard won the award last spring. But then the pandemic ended the season abruptly and there w…