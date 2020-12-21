Badgers men's basketball climbs to No. 9 in AP poll

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is back in the top 10.

The Badgers moved up three spots to No. 9 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after winning two games last week.

UW closed out its nonconference slate with home wins against Loyola Chicago (77-63) and then-No. 23 Louisville (85-48) to improve to 6-1 heading into the start of Big Ten play. The Badgers host Nebraska (4-3) in the conference opener Tuesday night.

Other Big Ten teams ranked this week were No. 4 Iowa, No. 11 Rutgers, No. 12 Michigan State, No. 18 Illinois, No. 19 Michigan and No. 23 Ohio State.

The Spartans, who host UW on Christmas Day, dropped eight spots after a 79-65 loss at Northwestern on Sunday night.

