Badgers men's basketball 2021 recruits have had plenty of time to wait, bond

Gard can’t comment on the players in his 2021 class until their respective letters of intent arrive this week, though he has said multiple times that UW avoided a great deal of stress by doing so much heavy lifting early in the cycle.

While other programs scrambled to fill out their classes during a stretch when coaches couldn’t attend AAU tournaments or host players on official campus visits, the Badgers could be selective while trying to add to the class. UW has come up short in its pursuit of a fourth player in the class, but Gard is pleased to have followed up a large 2020 class with another solid group.

Meanwhile, Hodges, Hepburn and Mors avoided what could have been a nerve-wracking few months of recruiting Zoom calls and potentially having to choose a program with little to no in-person interaction with that coaching staff.

“I knew that I wanted to go to Wisconsin,” Mors said. “I didn’t waste any time, and I think that really worked in my favor where I didn’t have to worry about playing AAU and try to show out in front of coaches when it was hard for some people to do that.”

Getting to know you

The process of getting to know one another has included frequent Snapchat sessions and a group gathering on Zoom with the UW coaching staff.