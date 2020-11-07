 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers men's basketball 2021 recruits have had plenty of time to wait, bond
0 comments
topical top story

Badgers men's basketball 2021 recruits have had plenty of time to wait, bond

{{featured_button_text}}
hepburn photo 11-8

Hepburn

 WORLD HERALD

Chris Hodges won’t play a game for the University of Wisconsin’s men’s basketball program for another year, at the earliest. Yet the standout forward from Illinois feels like he’s been part of the Badgers’ family — his word choice — for years.

Ditto for Chucky Hepburn, a point guard from Nebraska; and Matthew Mors, a forward from South Dakota.

Starting Wednesday, those three players finally can make it official by signing letters of intent to join the Badgers starting with the 2021-22 season. In what has been a unique recruiting cycle due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UW’s 2021 class can best be described as, well, stable.

Hodges has been committed to the Badgers for almost 15 months. After he became the first member of the class to pledge his allegiance in mid-August 2019, Hepburn and Mors followed suit 45 days later by orally committing to UW coach Greg Gard and Co. within about two hours of one another.

All three players said this past week they never have wavered on those commitments. Not that Hepburn is the spokesperson for the group, but what he said about the process was echoed in separate interviews with Hodges and Mors.

“I’ve been 110 percent committed the whole way,” Hepburn said. “I love the program, I love everything that coach Gard has going on for the program. I’m really excited for the future. I’ve never looked back, not once, since I’ve committed.”

Gard can’t comment on the players in his 2021 class until their respective letters of intent arrive this week, though he has said multiple times that UW avoided a great deal of stress by doing so much heavy lifting early in the cycle.

While other programs scrambled to fill out their classes during a stretch when coaches couldn’t attend AAU tournaments or host players on official campus visits, the Badgers could be selective while trying to add to the class. UW has come up short in its pursuit of a fourth player in the class, but Gard is pleased to have followed up a large 2020 class with another solid group.

Meanwhile, Hodges, Hepburn and Mors avoided what could have been a nerve-wracking few months of recruiting Zoom calls and potentially having to choose a program with little to no in-person interaction with that coaching staff.

“I knew that I wanted to go to Wisconsin,” Mors said. “I didn’t waste any time, and I think that really worked in my favor where I didn’t have to worry about playing AAU and try to show out in front of coaches when it was hard for some people to do that.”

Getting to know you

The process of getting to know one another has included frequent Snapchat sessions and a group gathering on Zoom with the UW coaching staff.

Mors and Hepburn have a relationship that dates to early in their high school careers, but Hodges said he doesn’t feel like an outsider.

chris hodges new mug 11-8

Hodges

“Definitely high-character people,” Hodges said of his initial impressions of his future teammates. “They both make you laugh. I’m pretty sure we’re going to be able to push each other.”

Hepburn and Mors met at an AAU tournament when they were freshmen and immediately hit it off. Proximity to one another was a factor in their relationship blooming – Mors is from Yankton, which is right on the South Dakota-Nebraska border, while Hepburn lives about two hours away in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue – but it went beyond that.

They grew so tight that they scheduled their official visits to UW for the same weekend. And it wasn’t at all shocking that Hepburn and Mors called coaches to commit to UW on the same Sunday night back in late September 2019.

“Our personalities were just a lot alike,” Mors said. “He likes a lot of the same stuff that I do and our mind-set, I think, is kind of the same in how we want to win all the time and we just want to be our best.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hepburn remembers the first time he watched Mors step on the court and thinking he didn’t look very athletic.

“But as soon as you watch him play, that dude is a monster,” Hepburn said. “He will surprise people. He’s a straight monster and I just love the way he plays. I love how he’s a dog. I knew I wanted to play with him in college.”

Matthew Mors new mug

Mors

Mors, who has been playing at the varsity level since he was in seventh grade and became the Class AA all-time scoring leader in South Dakota last season, thought the same thing after watching Hepburn.

“Chucky is a really, really good point guard who distributes the ball well but he can also score at will, too. And he’s a really good defender,” Mors said. “One of the things I like most about him is his willingness to go out and win games and how hard he plays.”

Mors hasn’t seen Hodges play in person but has checked out his highlight clips on YouTube. Hepburn, meanwhile, played against Hodges at UW’s Advanced Camp in the summer of 2019.

“I loved his game,” Hepburn said. “I loved the way he battles against other bigs and he fights against other bigs. I love that about him. He finishes well, too.”

Eyes on the future

All three recruits talked about being college-ready once they arrive at UW, and each used the pandemic to improve their bodies and areas of their game.

Hodges, who plays at Schaumburg High School, says he’s spent a lot of time in the weight room – he’s up to 6-foot-9, 235 pounds – and has worked on expanding his shooting range to the 3-point line.

Mors, now 6-7, 225, has used his father’s job as the activities director at Yankton High School to his advantage by being a fixture in the gym.

Hepburn, who says he’s now listed at 6-2, said he’s more athletic with a more consistent shot since the 2019-20 season ended with him helping Bellevue West win a state title in Nebraska’s largest division.

Put it all together, and UW feels as though it has a little bit of everything in its 2021 class. It’s hardly considered a star-studded group – both Rivals and 247sports have Mors, Hepburn and Hodges listed in the 25-150 range nationally – but it’s never been about recruiting rankings for a program that prides itself on developing players who are willing to learn and work on their games outside of practice.

“I think we have one of the top recruiting classes in the nation,” said Hepburn, clearly disagreeing with those assessments. “Rankings don’t really matter. We have really underrated players in our class. I’m really excited to go up my freshman year and show the nation what we’re about.”

That seems like a long ways to go. Then again, Hepburn, Hodges and Mors have been patient while waiting over a year to sign on the dotted line.

Those months between now and when they arrive on campus just means more time for them to bond.

“I think we’re all pretty close,” Mors said. “And once we all get on campus, then it’s just going to flourish from there.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics