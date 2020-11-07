Badgers men's basketball 2021 recruits have had plenty of time to wait, bond

Chris Hodges won’t play a game for the University of Wisconsin’s men’s basketball program for another year, at the earliest. Yet the standout forward from Illinois feels like he’s been part of the Badgers’ family — his word choice — for years.
Ditto for Chucky Hepburn, a point guard from Nebraska; and Matthew Mors, a forward from South Dakota.
Starting Wednesday, those three players finally can make it official by signing letters of intent to join the Badgers starting with the 2021-22 season. In what has been a unique recruiting cycle due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UW’s 2021 class can best be described as, well, stable.
Hodges has been committed to the Badgers for almost 15 months. After he became the first member of the class to pledge his allegiance in mid-August 2019, Hepburn and Mors followed suit 45 days later by orally committing to UW coach Greg Gard and Co. within about two hours of one another.
All three players said this past week they never have wavered on those commitments. Not that Hepburn is the spokesperson for the group, but what he said about the process was echoed in separate interviews with Hodges and Mors.
“I’ve been 110 percent committed the whole way,” Hepburn said. “I love the program, I love everything that coach Gard has going on for the program. I’m really excited for the future. I’ve never looked back, not once, since I’ve committed.”
Gard can’t comment on the players in his 2021 class until their respective letters of intent arrive this week, though he has said multiple times that UW avoided a great deal of stress by doing so much heavy lifting early in the cycle.
While other programs scrambled to fill out their classes during a stretch when coaches couldn’t attend AAU tournaments or host players on official campus visits, the Badgers could be selective while trying to add to the class. UW has come up short in its pursuit of a fourth player in the class, but Gard is pleased to have followed up a large 2020 class with another solid group.
Meanwhile, Hodges, Hepburn and Mors avoided what could have been a nerve-wracking few months of recruiting Zoom calls and potentially having to choose a program with little to no in-person interaction with that coaching staff.
“I knew that I wanted to go to Wisconsin,” Mors said. “I didn’t waste any time, and I think that really worked in my favor where I didn’t have to worry about playing AAU and try to show out in front of coaches when it was hard for some people to do that.”
Getting to know you
The process of getting to know one another has included frequent Snapchat sessions and a group gathering on Zoom with the UW coaching staff.
Mors and Hepburn have a relationship that dates to early in their high school careers, but Hodges said he doesn’t feel like an outsider.
“Definitely high-character people,” Hodges said of his initial impressions of his future teammates. “They both make you laugh. I’m pretty sure we’re going to be able to push each other.”
Hepburn and Mors met at an AAU tournament when they were freshmen and immediately hit it off. Proximity to one another was a factor in their relationship blooming – Mors is from Yankton, which is right on the South Dakota-Nebraska border, while Hepburn lives about two hours away in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue – but it went beyond that.
They grew so tight that they scheduled their official visits to UW for the same weekend. And it wasn’t at all shocking that Hepburn and Mors called coaches to commit to UW on the same Sunday night back in late September 2019.
“Our personalities were just a lot alike,” Mors said. “He likes a lot of the same stuff that I do and our mind-set, I think, is kind of the same in how we want to win all the time and we just want to be our best.”
Support Local Journalism
Hepburn remembers the first time he watched Mors step on the court and thinking he didn’t look very athletic.
“But as soon as you watch him play, that dude is a monster,” Hepburn said. “He will surprise people. He’s a straight monster and I just love the way he plays. I love how he’s a dog. I knew I wanted to play with him in college.”
Mors, who has been playing at the varsity level since he was in seventh grade and became the Class AA all-time scoring leader in South Dakota last season, thought the same thing after watching Hepburn.
“Chucky is a really, really good point guard who distributes the ball well but he can also score at will, too. And he’s a really good defender,” Mors said. “One of the things I like most about him is his willingness to go out and win games and how hard he plays.”
Mors hasn’t seen Hodges play in person but has checked out his highlight clips on YouTube. Hepburn, meanwhile, played against Hodges at UW’s Advanced Camp in the summer of 2019.
“I loved his game,” Hepburn said. “I loved the way he battles against other bigs and he fights against other bigs. I love that about him. He finishes well, too.”
Eyes on the future
All three recruits talked about being college-ready once they arrive at UW, and each used the pandemic to improve their bodies and areas of their game.
Hodges, who plays at Schaumburg High School, says he’s spent a lot of time in the weight room – he’s up to 6-foot-9, 235 pounds – and has worked on expanding his shooting range to the 3-point line.
Mors, now 6-7, 225, has used his father’s job as the activities director at Yankton High School to his advantage by being a fixture in the gym.
Hepburn, who says he’s now listed at 6-2, said he’s more athletic with a more consistent shot since the 2019-20 season ended with him helping Bellevue West win a state title in Nebraska’s largest division.
Put it all together, and UW feels as though it has a little bit of everything in its 2021 class. It’s hardly considered a star-studded group – both Rivals and 247sports have Mors, Hepburn and Hodges listed in the 25-150 range nationally – but it’s never been about recruiting rankings for a program that prides itself on developing players who are willing to learn and work on their games outside of practice.
“I think we have one of the top recruiting classes in the nation,” said Hepburn, clearly disagreeing with those assessments. “Rankings don’t really matter. We have really underrated players in our class. I’m really excited to go up my freshman year and show the nation what we’re about.”
That seems like a long ways to go. Then again, Hepburn, Hodges and Mors have been patient while waiting over a year to sign on the dotted line.
Those months between now and when they arrive on campus just means more time for them to bond.
“I think we’re all pretty close,” Mors said. “And once we all get on campus, then it’s just going to flourish from there.”
How many Badgers have contracted COVID-19?
As of Tuesday morning, the Badgers football program has 27 active cases of COVID-19 — 15 student-athletes and 12 staff members. Another player's positive test, submitted Oct. 21, is no longer considered active as his isolation period has ended.
The program only identified one of those cases, saying head coach Paul Chryst has contracted the virus. Sources told the State Journal that offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph and quarterbacks Graham Mertz (above) and Chase Wolf were among those to test positive.
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said during a news conference Wednesday that the program had one positive test in the first few weeks of daily testing. Then one student-athlete tested positive on Wednesday, Oct. 21, followed by 26 more people within the program between Oct. 24-Nov. 3.
Why is Saturday’s canceled game at Nebraska a no contest if the Badgers aren’t at “red/red” levels?
Because UW’s decision was based on its COVID-19 testing numbers, the game is considered a no contest and won’t be counted on either team’s record.
Big Ten protocols state that games are considered no contests if they’re canceled due to a program reaching what has been called “red/red” levels. Those levels are defined as a seven-day rolling average of a team’s positivity rate over 5%, and a seven-day rolling average of a team population positivity rate over 7.5%
UW officials have stated that the Badgers are at “orange/red” levels, meaning they have an average team positivity rate between 2-5% and an average team population positivity rate over 7.5%.
Per Big Ten protocols, a program must “proceed with caution and enhance COVID-19 prevention” and “consider viability of continuing with scheduled competition” if it reaches “orange/red” levels. Alvarez said UW decided to pause its team activities and cancel the Nebraska game to stop the spread of the virus and “get their arms around it.”
Will they schedule another game?
No.
When the Big Ten debuted its truncated schedule calling for nine games in nine weeks, the lack of open dates eliminated chances to reschedule games during the regular-season window. UW and Nebraska won’t play this weekend and will not make the game up.
Nebraska requested Thursday that the Big Ten change its ruling about allowing non-conference games in an attempt to play a game Saturday against Tennessee-Chattanooga. The conference denied the request.
The canceled game against Purdue will also not be rescheduled.
Does Illinois’ team have COVID-19 cases after playing the Badgers?
Yes.
Illinois announced Saturday morning that quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Both players will be out of game action for 21 days.
"Contact tracing also sidelined several other players for (Saturday) and next week's game against Minnesota," a release from the program read.
Illinois lost its season opener 45-7 to UW at Camp Randall Stadium.
Will the Badgers play next week?
No.
UW was slated to host Purdue on Nov. 7. The Badgers' announced Tuesday the game was canceled as the virus continued to spread among the team.
The Badgers’ pause on team activities is now an indefinite pause, according to a team release.
Coach Paul Chryst will not be allowed to be around the team until at least Nov. 5 because he must complete an isolation period before returning to in-person coaching.
Why do the players who have contracted the virus have to sit out 21 days?
The Big Ten requires that players wait at least 14 days from their initial diagnosis to go through a cardiac screening that can clear them to start working back toward competition. The league also built in seven more days for players to build back toward competition after being cleared in the cardiac testing.
The 21-day break from game action is the longest league protocol among the Power Five conferences.
Jim Borchers, the team physician at Ohio State who was co-chair of the Big Ten’s return to competition medical subcommittee, said experts told the conference that cardiac testing and evaluation couldn’t start until two weeks after diagnosis.
However, this 21-day layoff has come under scrutiny this week.
A report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found little evidence of myocarditis in COVID-positive college athletes who had mild or no symptoms. The report didn’t recommend cardiac testing to the level the Big Ten is conducting.
Alvarez (above) told Sports Illustrated that the Big Ten should “reevaluate” the protocol.
Can the Badgers still make the Big Ten championship game?
Yes, but they can’t miss any more games.
The conference changed its divisional tiebreakers for this season, and those modifications will now be necessary considering at least two teams — UW and Nebraska — won’t complete the eight-game regular-season slate.
According to a Big Ten policy put in place this season, “a team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams to be considered.”
How are the players doing? Are they symptomatic?
UW is not releasing updates regarding individual players’ illness and has not said whether some or all have experienced symptoms of COVID-19.
During a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday, Chryst said he felt fine physically.
In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, players are isolating themselves in their living spaces. UW has secured hotel rooms to separate those who live together.
The football team is not to come to the team’s facility other than for daily COVID-19 testing, picking up food, and sports medicine treatment. No workouts are allowed, and the program has discouraged players from going to other gyms on campus or in the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!