Badgers men's basketball 2020-21 schedule still a work in progress

Gard said contracts have had to be reworked to have COVID-19 language written into them. He also mentioned the possibility of playing Big Ten opponents -- matchups that will be counted as non-conference games – if teams have games canceled outside of conference play.

UW has opponents on stand-by that it could add at the last minute in the event of a postponement, Gard said. He also noted that the Big Ten officials have discussed inserting buffers into the middle portion and at the end of the schedule to serve as “rain dates” if needed.

On his way down to do his interview, Gard poked his head in the office of UW director of operations Marc VandeWettering, who handles the program’s scheduling, and mentioned the news about the Miami-Stetson postponement.

“He kind of looked at our board and goes, ‘Yeah, I’d be surprised if we get through the non-conference and it looks like it does now,’ ” Gard said. “Who knows? I hope it does, but I think one thing we’ve learned through this is you better be flexible, you better be adaptable, you better not let one little shift in something put you into a frantic situation because who knows what it’s going to look like at the end of the day, even when you get into league play.”