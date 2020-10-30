Badgers men’s basketball to play Louisville in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is scheduled to host Louisville on Dec. 9 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this season.

UW and Louisville have only met once, a 70-53 win for the host Cardinals on Dec 28, 1978.

While the Badgers return almost their entire rotation from a team that finished 21-10 overall and earned a share of the Big Ten Conference title, Louisville has a lot to replace from a team that went 24-7 overall and 15-5 in the ACC.

The Cardinals’ roster includes eight freshmen and six sophomores. The remaining players are all seniors, but two of them are graduate transfers.

Louisville’s leading returning scorer is senior center Malik Williams, who averaged 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 2019-20.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

The Cardinals added some scoring punch in the backcourt with graduate transfers Carlik Jones, who averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists at Radford last season; and Charles Minlend, who averaged 14.4 points at San Francisco.

Chris Mack, who’s no stranger to the UW coaching staff, is 44-21 in two seasons at Louisville.