The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team has a slight edge over Marquette in an in-state rivalry that's gone on for over a century, but the Badgers will have something to prove this season after the Golden Eagles' overtime win last December.
The Badgers will be out for revenge when the Golden Eagles come to the Kohl Center on Nov. 17, the earliest the two teams have squared off since UW's 1997-98 season opener on Nov. 14, 1997, in Madison.
In last season's meeting, the Badgers, then ranked No. 12 in the nation, fell 74-69 in overtime at the Fiserv Forum on Dec. 8, 2018, despite senior Ethan Happ turning in a strong performance with 34 points and 11 rebounds.
UW has a 67-58 advantage over Marquette in the all-time series, which dates back to 1917 and has been played in all but one season (1984-85) since the 1958-59 campaign.
This season's meeting will be the 126th between the two teams, who have split the last 10 matchups.
Bucky!
Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!
Stay connected to Badger sports with our FREE daily email featuring all of our Wisconsin athletics content, delivered straight to your inbox!