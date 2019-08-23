The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will open and close Big Ten play in 2019-20 against Indiana.
The conference released its schedule Friday and, for the third consecutive season, each team will be playing two games in December.
UW opens Big Ten action at home against the Hoosiers on Dec. 7. Four days later, the Badgers travel to Rutgers for their final game before a break for final exams.
Greg Gard’s team will resume Big Ten play on Jan. 3 at Ohio State, the first of five road games that month for UW.
The most challenging stretch for the Badgers — at least on paper — appears to be a five-game swing that begins in late January with back-to-back road games against Purdue and Iowa. That portion of the schedule also includes home games against heavy favorite Michigan State and Ohio State sandwiched around a trip to Minnesota.
All five of those teams played in the NCAA tournament last season.
Starting in mid-February, UW will play four out of five games at home, with the exception being a Feb. 27 trip to Michigan.
The Badgers close the Big Ten regular season on March 8 at Indiana.
Times and television information will be released at a later date.
Five of UW’s 10 home conference games are on the weekend. Counting non-conference play, eight of the Badgers’ 16 regular-season games at the Kohl Center this season either on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
Check out the Badgers' 2019-20 schedule below:
Nov. 1 — UW-LA CROSSE (exhibition)
Nov. 5 — Saint Mary’s (in Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
Nov. 8 — EASTERN ILLINOIS
Nov. 17 — MARQUETTE
Nov. 21 — UW-GREEN BAY
Nov. 25 — Richmond (at Legends Classic in New York)
Nov. 26 — Auburn or New Mexico (at Legends Classic in New York)
Dec. 4 — at North Carolina State (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 7 — INDIANA
Dec. 11 — At Rutgers
Dec. 21 — UW-MILWAUKEE
Dec. 28 — at Tennessee
Dec. 31 — RIDER
Jan. 3 — At Ohio State
Jan. 8 — ILLINOIS
Jan. 11 — At Penn State
Jan. 14 — MARYLAND
Jan. 17 — At Michigan State
Jan. 21 — NEBRASKA
Jan. 24 — At Purdue
Jan. 27 — At Iowa
Feb. 1 — MICHIGAN STATE
Feb. 5 — At Minnesota
Feb. 9 — OHIO STATE
Feb. 15 — At Nebraska
Feb. 18 — PURDUE
Feb. 23 — RUTGERS
Feb. 27 — At Michigan
March 1 — MINNESOTA
March 4 — NORTHWESTERN
March 8 — At Indiana
March 11-15 — Big Ten tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis