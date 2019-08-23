Greg Gard

Greg Gard's Badgers men's basketball team will open Big Ten play this season against the Indiana Hoosiers on Dec. 7 at the Kohl Center in Madison.  

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will open and close Big Ten play in 2019-20 against Indiana.

The conference released its schedule Friday and, for the third consecutive season, each team will be playing two games in December.

UW opens Big Ten action at home against the Hoosiers on Dec. 7. Four days later, the Badgers travel to Rutgers for their final game before a break for final exams.

Greg Gard’s team will resume Big Ten play on Jan. 3 at Ohio State, the first of five road games that month for UW.

The most challenging stretch for the Badgers — at least on paper — appears to be a five-game swing that begins in late January with back-to-back road games against Purdue and Iowa. That portion of the schedule also includes home games against heavy favorite Michigan State and Ohio State sandwiched around a trip to Minnesota.

All five of those teams played in the NCAA tournament last season.

Starting in mid-February, UW will play four out of five games at home, with the exception being a Feb. 27 trip to Michigan.

The Badgers close the Big Ten regular season on March 8 at Indiana.

Times and television information will be released at a later date.

Five of UW’s 10 home conference games are on the weekend. Counting non-conference play, eight of the Badgers’ 16 regular-season games at the Kohl Center this season either on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Check out the Badgers' 2019-20 schedule below:

Nov. 1 — UW-LA CROSSE (exhibition)

Nov. 5 — Saint Mary’s (in Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

Nov. 8 — EASTERN ILLINOIS

Nov. 17 — MARQUETTE

Nov. 21 — UW-GREEN BAY

Nov. 25 — Richmond (at Legends Classic in New York)

Nov. 26 — Auburn or New Mexico (at Legends Classic in New York)

Dec. 4 — at North Carolina State (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 7 — INDIANA

Dec. 11 — At Rutgers

Dec. 21 — UW-MILWAUKEE

Dec. 28 — at Tennessee

Dec. 31 — RIDER

Jan. 3 — At Ohio State

Jan. 8 — ILLINOIS

Jan. 11 — At Penn State

Jan. 14 — MARYLAND

Jan. 17 — At Michigan State

Jan. 21 — NEBRASKA

Jan. 24 — At Purdue

Jan. 27 — At Iowa

Feb. 1 — MICHIGAN STATE

Feb. 5 — At Minnesota

Feb. 9 — OHIO STATE

Feb. 15 — At Nebraska

Feb. 18 — PURDUE

Feb. 23 — RUTGERS

Feb. 27 — At Michigan

March 1 — MINNESOTA

March 4 — NORTHWESTERN

March 8 — At Indiana

March 11-15 — Big Ten tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View comments