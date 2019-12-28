Badgers men's basketball team set for another road test Saturday at Tennessee

“He’s a good shooter. All great shooters, it’s only a matter of time before they start falling,” Oliver said. “It’s about taking the right shots. We just preach taking the right shots. And for him, especially, we’ve been trying to get him to be more aggressive, trying to get him to attack the paint more and attack in transition. He took that message and really ran with it in that game in particular.

“I see him continuing to do more of that, just being aggressive and trying to make plays and knowing that’s his job every game is to try and create some things.”

This also will be the Badgers’ first game away from home since junior forward Micah Potter joined the lineup. Potter was forced to sit out the first 10 games after five waivers filed on his behalf by UW were denied by an NCAA committee that rules on eligibility cases for transfers.

Potter, in his UW debut, produced 12 points and five rebounds in 13 minutes against UW-Milwaukee.

“It’s great to have Micah back, as another big body that can bang in the post,” Trice said. “It’s not all on Nate (Reuvers) and Aleem (Ford). Now that we have him back, it’s going to be good to have another big body down there.