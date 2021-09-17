 Skip to main content
Badgers men’s basketball team recruits Kyle Blackbourn for new role in program
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Badgers men’s basketball team recruits Kyle Blackbourn for new role in program

Wisconsin Iowa Basketball

Badgers assistant coach Kyle Blackbourn, left, and coach Greg Gard react to a call during a 2020 game in Iowa City, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

Kyle Blackbourn has been with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team for the past five years, but things are a bit different for him entering his sixth season. Blackbourn has been promoted as director of recruiting and scouting for the Badgers, coach Greg Gard announced Thursday in a news release.

It’s a new role for the University that has Blackbourn directing recruiting oversight, scouting, on-campus visits, recruit evaluation, while still assisting the day-to-day operations of the team. Blackbourn previously served as the team’s assistant director of basketball operations.

Gard said in the news release the creation of the role will allow UW’s basketball program to become stronger and allow a more focused approach on potential new players. He said Blackbourn was the ideal fit for the job. It did not say if other candidates were considered for this job.

"I am extremely grateful and excited for this new opportunity," Blackbourn said in the news release. "I want to thank coach Gard and the entire staff for allowing me to step into this new role. Wisconsin basketball is a special program with outstanding people. To continue to serve our student-athletes and staff on a daily basis is a blessing."

Blackbourn, a native of Shullsburg, Wisconsin, has been coaching collegiate basketball for 10 years. He started as an assistant with Clarke University women’s basketball in 2010-11 before working his way up to the Division II men’s basketball level with Rockhurst University in 2015-16. His first Division I gig was when he was hired by UW in 2016.

