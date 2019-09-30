The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is picked to finish sixth in the Big Ten this season in a poll of beat writers from around the conference.
Michigan State was a near unanimous pick to win the Big Ten crown, finishing with 27 of the 28 first-place votes. Maryland got the other first-place vote and is picked to finish second to the Spartans.
Ohio State is picked to finish third, followed by Purdue, Michigan, UW and Illinois.
Iowa leads the predicted order of the bottom half of the conference, followed by Penn State, Indiana, Minnesota, Rutgers, Nebraska and Northwestern.
The Badgers were picked anywhere from fourth to eighth. They received three votes each for fourth and fifth place, nine votes for sixth place, six votes for seventh place and seven votes for eighth place.
Michigan State senior point guard Cassius Winston received 27 of 28 votes for preseason player of the year. Maryland sophomore forward Jalen Smith got the other vote.
Ohio State point guard D.J. Carton is the preseason freshman of the year.
The preseason All-Big Ten first team consists of Winston, Penn State senior forward Lamar Stevens, Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu, Maryland senior guard Anthony Cowan and Ohio State junior center Kaleb Wesson.
No Badgers received votes for All-Big Ten, freshman of the year or player of the year.
UW must replace starters Ethan Happ and Khalil Iverson from a team that went 23-11, finished fourth in the Big Ten and lost to Oregon in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.