Badgers men's basketball team happy to have time off between games

“The second half of this year, we felt a lot better than these other teams that we’ve seen play,” Trice said. “You look across the standings and I feel like a lot of other teams are getting tired and their legs are wearing down. But I feel like what we’ve done in the weight room and off the court and coaches cutting down on practice time and the wear on our legs has really helped us throughout the (latter) half of this season. And I think it’s going to carry on and I think it plays a big part of why we are on this eight-game winning streak and playing with a lot of emotion. I think our legs are just a lot more fresh than these other teams.”