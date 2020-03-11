Badgers men's basketball team happy to have time off between games

After a sprint to the finish line of the regular season, the members of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team were happy to get a breather.
The No. 18 Badgers rolled into the postseason with a 60-56 victory at Indiana last Saturday, stretching their winning streak to eight games and clinching a share of the Big Ten title in the process. UW (21-10) doesn’t play again until Friday at 11 a.m., when it opens the Big Ten tournament as the No. 1 seed against either Michigan (19-12) or Rutgers (20-11) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
That five-day stretch matches the Badgers’ longest break between games since it was off for semester exams in December. There’s something to be said for playing one game right another during a winning streak, but UW was ready for a rest after closing the regular season with four games in 10 days.
“This time of the year it’s kind of a race to get your legs back and that’s why it’s so nice to have the double-bye, to be in that top four, allow your legs to get back, allow yourself to do a lot of recovery, a lot of rehab, to get your body feeling good,” UW junior guard Brad Davison said. “That being said, I think we’re all excited to get back into practice, get back into running up and down, because it’s feeling good right now. A lot of momentum going, we’re very confident and looking forward to getting back out there.”
The Badgers will spend the postseason playing in mostly empty arenas after the Big Ten and NCAA announced Wednesday their tournaments will be closed to the general public in response to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Only staff and a limited amount of family members will be allowed in the stands at the events.
Those announcements were made after Badgers coach Greg Gard and some of his players finished UW’s pre-Big Ten tournament news conference. There, Gard stressed his team has done a good job of focusing on basketball this season despite a series of distractions, and he doesn’t expect that to change with the latest one facing the team.
You have free articles remaining.
The Badgers were off Sunday and Monday and had a non-contact practice Tuesday that focused mainly on skill development.
Since it won’t know its next opponent until the Michigan-Rutgers game concludes early Thursday afternoon, UW split practice Wednesday working on both teams. The Badgers’ late-season run includes a 79-71 victory over the Scarlet Knights on Feb. 23 and an 81-74 win at Michigan four days later.
“Having played those two teams here recently, everything’s pretty fresh in our minds,” Gard said. “It’s probably more about keeping ourselves fresh and in the right frame of mind at this point of time than it is anything specifically for an opponent.”
Gard said he could tell his players needed a break after going through the grind of a 20-game Big Ten schedule. During the final stretch in which UW was playing games every three days, Gard would run his team through light practices with no contact just to ease their workload.
A year ago, Davison and his backcourt mate, junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice, struggled with their shooting during the stretch run of the 2018-19 season. Gard thought part of the issue was tired legs.
This season, Gard began cutting down on practice reps earlier and it appears to have had a positive impact on the Badgers. Trice and Davison, in particular, are fresh despite logging heavy minutes since UW’s rotation got shorter following the late January departure of sophomore wing Kobe King.
Davison is shooting 47.6% (20 of 42) from 3-point range during the winning streak, while Trice is at 46.2% (18 of 39).
“The second half of this year, we felt a lot better than these other teams that we’ve seen play,” Trice said. “You look across the standings and I feel like a lot of other teams are getting tired and their legs are wearing down. But I feel like what we’ve done in the weight room and off the court and coaches cutting down on practice time and the wear on our legs has really helped us throughout the (latter) half of this season. And I think it’s going to carry on and I think it plays a big part of why we are on this eight-game winning streak and playing with a lot of emotion. I think our legs are just a lot more fresh than these other teams.”