Badgers men's basketball team focuses on offensive efficiency

And then there’s the 3-point line, which UW believed would be an area of strength this season.

The Badgers are shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc this season and just 27.2% (27-for-99) in the five January games. Their high-water mark during that stretch was going 7 of 21 (33.3%) against Maryland.

UW players and coaches didn’t think a deeper 3-point would have much of an impact this season, but the Badgers aren’t alone in struggling from long distance.

“It’s a heck of a weapon when you shoot it well,” Gard said. “As long as the quality is good, I don’t get caught up in saying we have to shoot 25 or 30. But I think specifically with how this team is built, if we can make 3s it helps just with our personnel and how we play.”

A learning curve was expected as UW adjusted to a post-Ethan Happ offense. Even now, the Badgers have only played eight games with a rotation that includes junior forward Micah Potter, who wasn’t eligible the first 10 games.

Still, there was a belief within the program that a more balanced attack would lead to a much more efficient offense in the post-Happ world. So far, that hasn’t been the case.