The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is back to where it started the season: looking in from outside of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Badgers, who were No. 22 last week, dropped out after splitting two games. UW ended a two-game losing streak on Sunday night with a 71-52 win at Penn State, but that wasn’t enough to make up for a 59-52 home loss to Minnesota three days earlier.
Four Big Ten teams are ranked this week: No. 2 Michigan, No. 6 Michigan State, No. 16 Ohio State and No. 22 Indiana.
UW is second among the teams also receiving votes. The Badgers are followed in that category by Big Ten counterparts Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue, Nebraska and Maryland.
UW (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) returns to action on Friday night with a game against Purdue (9-5, 2-1) at the Kohl Center. Before playing the Badgers, the Boilermakers travel to Michigan State on Tuesday night.