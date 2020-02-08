Badgers men's basketball team eyes return to court, 'escape' from outside noise

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has been through more in the past two weeks than most programs have to deal with over the course of multiple seasons.

Off the court, it’s been one nightmare after another for coach Greg Gard and his program. The results have been mixed on the court, but that’s been the one sanctuary from the outside noise for the Badgers.

“All my life, basketball has been something you can turn to,” UW junior forward Aleem Ford said. “An escape, a little safe haven. So when we step on that floor, everything else outside the lines doesn’t really matter at that moment.”

That place to find peace — as junior guard Brad Davison described it — will be the Kohl Center, where the Badgers (13-10, 6-6 Big Ten Conference) host Ohio State (15-7, 5-6) on Sunday.

UW has been through a lot over the course of eight-plus months, starting with the Howard Moore family tragedy last May.

Moore’s wife and daughter were killed in an accident in Michigan over Memorial Day weekend. The UW assistant coach survived the fiery crash with serious burns, but he had a heart attack a month later and remains on medical leave.