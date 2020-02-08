Badgers men's basketball team eyes return to court, 'escape' from outside noise

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has been through more in the past two weeks than most programs have to deal with over the course of multiple seasons.
Off the court, it’s been one nightmare after another for coach Greg Gard and his program. The results have been mixed on the court, but that’s been the one sanctuary from the outside noise for the Badgers.
“All my life, basketball has been something you can turn to,” UW junior forward Aleem Ford said. “An escape, a little safe haven. So when we step on that floor, everything else outside the lines doesn’t really matter at that moment.”
That place to find peace — as junior guard Brad Davison described it — will be the Kohl Center, where the Badgers (13-10, 6-6 Big Ten Conference) host Ohio State (15-7, 5-6) on Sunday.
UW has been through a lot over the course of eight-plus months, starting with the Howard Moore family tragedy last May.
Moore’s wife and daughter were killed in an accident in Michigan over Memorial Day weekend. The UW assistant coach survived the fiery crash with serious burns, but he had a heart attack a month later and remains on medical leave.
As they were still coping with that heartbreak, the Badgers began this season with the hope they could build on a 2018-19 campaign that included a 14-6 record in Big Ten play but ended with a first-round loss in the NCAA tournament. The Badgers were stuck in neutral early as they went toe-to-toe with the NCAA in an attempt to get an eligibility waiver for transfer Micah Potter, a battle UW lost despite five appeals.
The Badgers rallied after Potter joined the lineup and put themselves in good shape to make the NCAA tournament. But three bad headlines have emerged since a 70-51 loss at Purdue a little over two weeks ago: sophomore wing Kobe King informing coaches and players on Jan. 25 that he was leaving the program; Davison being handed a one-game suspension by the Big Ten; and UW announcing Thursday that strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland had resigned after an investigation confirmed he used a racial epithet in front of players.
Gard was asked about what has been a difficult stretch for his players and everybody else in the program.
“It’s life,” he said. “You walk through it, and you never know what’s going to be coming at you. You just have to adjust and adapt as you go. These guys are resilient, it’s a tight-knit group, so you handle the day in hand and move on from there.”
Another important game awaits the Badgers, who are coming off a 70-52 loss at Minnesota on Wednesday night.
It would have been easy for Gard and his players to blame the defeat on being distracted by the situation involving Helland, who had been placed on leave and didn’t make the trip. Instead, they said Minnesota deserved credit for playing at a level UW couldn’t match.
The good news for the Badgers, who clearly could use some positive vibes about now, is there should be plenty of good karma floating around the Kohl Center on Sunday.
UW will be wearing throwback uniforms celebrating the 20th anniversary of the 2000 Final Four team. There’s plenty of inspiration to draw from a group that made a Cinderella run as a No. 8 seed even though most of the current Badgers were toddlers at the time and one, freshman Tyler Wahl, wasn’t even born.
Those Badgers were 13-12 overall and 4-7 in the Big Ten in late February before putting together a magical stretch. Their only two losses the rest of the way came to Michigan State, the eventual national champion. During its tournament run, UW knocked off No. 9 seed Fresno State, No. 1 Arizona, No. 4 LSU and No. 6 Purdue, the third time that season the Badgers had defeated the Boilermakers.
A similar run from this UW outfit seems unlikely, given its inconsistency and the adversity it continues to face, but Gard and his players insist the team’s goals are still within reach.
“There’s been a lot this season,” UW junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice said. “There’s been a lot piling up this season, and recently as well. Honestly, we’ve just got to continue to stick together and that’s the best we can do is come out and play for one another, play for what’s on the front of our jerseys and the back of our shooting shirts. If we do that, we can make big things happen the rest of the season.”
The back of UW’s shooting shirts include a message that’s been used as a rally cry since the tragedy the program faced in the offseason: “Be Moore, Do Moore, 4 Moore.”
If anything, that should be a constant reminder to UW players and coaches to keep things in perspective, especially in hard times.
For two hours Sunday, at least the Badgers have their sanctuary.
“I think you’re at peace when you’re on the basketball court,” Davison said. “You’re at peace when you’re with one another. So I think that’s where we can find our normalcy.”